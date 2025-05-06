

Kyle Pitts broke into the NFL with a bang. Drafted fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, he caught 68 passes for 1,026 receiving yards in his rookie campaign. He became only the second rookie tight end to finish with 1,000 yards since Hall of Famer Mike Ditka. His size, speed, and agility made him a nightmare for defenders, and he became an instant hit with the Falcons fans.

Since then, the Falcons fans have been desperately waiting for Pitts to put up similar numbers again. He has recorded just 1,625 yards over the past three seasons and scored only ten touchdowns in his NFL career. After suffering a torn MCL in 2022, Pitts has struggled to replicate his rookie success.

Kyle Pitts could be the victim of his hype which he may never be able to meet

Now, second-year offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is quoted in saying he is expecting "big things" from Pitts in his system, and is insisting on using Pitts primarily as a traditional tight end, with his hand in the dirt.

"I'm expecting Kyle to take a big jump," Robinson said. "You know, Year 2 of the system. Year 2 of understanding what we're trying to do offensively. All those things that come with it, so expecting a lot of good things from Kyle. He knows what he needs to work on with the details, some of the fundamentals and techniques, the consistency down in and down out, those are things we talk about with him and (tight ends coach Kevin) Koger talks about with him all the time is those finer details and that next level that he can take as a player."

Unfortunately for the Falcons fans, they have been through this before. Former head coach Arthur Smith faced plenty of wrath from the frustrated Falcons fans when he was the head coach in Pitts' first three years. He was once quoted back in 2022 that Pitts will "break out again" after recording only four catches for 38 yards two games into the season. Pitts suffered a torn MCL that year and finished with only 356 yards and two touchdowns.

And while his potential has been stifled by injuries, quarterback changes, and a lack of creative play-calling, maybe the fans are putting unrealistic expectations on Pitts. Also, the Falcons have since added Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Bijan Robinson to the team. Perhaps Pitts is seen more as a third or fourth option offensively.

Even if Robinson is successful in using Pitts as more of a traditional tight end, how much of a difference is it going to make? It is difficult to top what he did as a rookie. If things remain the same in 2025, Robinson could become the next victim of the Pitts hype train.