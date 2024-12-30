Falcons playoff scenarios: What’s at stake win or lose in Week 17 vs. WAS
By Lior Lampert
The pendulum for the NFC South crown swung slightly in favor of the Atlanta Falcons after Week 16. However, the results of their primetime clash with the Washington Commanders could shift things back toward the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Atlanta's Sunday Night Football showdown against the Commanders at Northwest Stadium will give us clarity one way or the other. Win, loss or tie, it'll go a long way in determining whether the Falcons or Buccaneers claim the spot in the divisional standings.
Here's what's riding on the momentous Falcons-Commanders duel.
Falcons playoff scenarios: What’s at stake win or lose in Week 17 vs. WAS
Sitting at 8-7, the Falcons hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bucs, though that means diddly-squat if Washington beats them. In this scenario, Atlanta cedes the high ground they recently snatched from the Bucs, putting Tampa Bay in control of their destiny.
Should the Commanders prevail in Week 17, Tampa Bay is back in the driver's seat. The Bucs would have a chance to earn a fourth consecutive NFC South title. All they'd need to do is triumph over a hapless New Orleans Saints squad in their regular-season finale.
Conversely, if the Falcons upset the Commanders on the road, their fragile grip on the NFC South remains. Then, Atlanta needs to handle business versus an inferior Carolina Panthers team in Week 18 to stay in first place.
However, things get interesting if the Falcons march into Washington's house and take them down. That creates a path for Atlanta and Tampa Bay to sneak into the top seven, simultaneously sending the Commanders packing.
If the Commanders lose out and the Bucs/Falcons each run the table, Washington is the odd one out. Atlanta achieves NFC South supremacy while Tampa Bay secures the NFC's third and final Wild Card position. Albeit the most unlikely possible outcome, it's not entirely unimaginable.
Meanwhile, Washington enters the contest in a win-and-in situation. With a victory over Atlanta, the Commanders clinch a postseason bid, so they have plenty of incentive to show up and show out in primetime. There are tremendous implications at stake for both sides — and the Bucs.