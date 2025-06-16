Falcons are sitting on a breakout star who could shock the league

It all comes down to the powerful left arm of Michael Penix Jr. The Atlanta Falcons technically had their best season since 2017 last year, but they only went 8-9. Penix went 1-2 in his first three career starts with the team. Atlanta drafted him No. 8 overall less than two months after giving Kirk Cousins all that money in free agency for a reason. The Falcons' brass believes Penix can become a superstar.

Although this is the team I root for and follow along to the most closely, I would not say that my inherent biases are getting the best of me here. Penix was a program-changing player when he was at Indiana. He took his game to even greater heights during his two years at Washington. He has been described as the greatest leader Kalen DeBoer has ever coached. Now, he enters year two in Atlanta.

Over the last few years, the Falcons have acquired one excellent player after another in the NFL Draft on the offensive side of the ball. The offensive line has really jelled in recent years. Should Penix be able to grow into his role and really thrive in Zac Robinson's offense, the sky could be the limit for the Falcons. If all goes according to plan, they can win the NFC South, and probably a few playoff games.

Penix should be markedly better in his first full season as the starter anyway, but what if he is great?

Michael Penix Jr. is the potential breakout star the Atlanta Falcons need

It is not just because he is left-handed, but the way the ball comes out of Penix's hand reminds me so much of Michael Vick in his prime. Their ability to hold onto the football as long as possible before firing it into a tight throwing lane is a skill you simply cannot teach. Penix's ability to extend plays could be to the benefit of the entire Falcons team. They can extend drives and give the defense a rest.

As far as how good the Falcons could be if everything goes right for them for once, I would not rule out an NFC Championship Game appearance one bit. Ask yourself this. How many of you had the Washington Commanders penciled in as a team that would finish one game away from winning the NFC last season? They might be my pick to win it this year, but nobody saw that season coming.

From my observations, Atlanta has the talent to field one of the better offensive units in football. My concern is the defense is not quite there, the coaching staff still needs to level up, if it can, and if they have the right voices in the front office. We will get a better answer on all of that in the coming months, but for the time being, the allure of Penix is impossible to ignore. He could be their superstar.

It is not if Penix can be a superstar, but how quickly Atlanta could be at top top of the NFL with him.