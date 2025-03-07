This Falcons-Bengals trade would vault Atlanta to the top of the NFC South

No doubt about it. The Atlanta Falcons need a pass-rusher like you and I need some economic relief. Groceries cost a lot of money these days, but you can only create the best meals with the very best ingredients. While Atlanta is up against it when it comes to the 2025 NFL salary cap, as well as having only five picks to work with in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Falcons can solve their issues with a big trade.

When FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz tied Cincinnati Bengals star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson to the Falcons, that certainly got everyone's attention. Atlanta is technically in the fringe market to potentially trade for Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett as a near-enough contending team in the NFC. The problem is Atlanta does not have the cap space to take on his massive contract.

Hendrickson's deal is a little more feasible, as he is slated to make around $21 million for this season.

Sources: The #Falcons, like the #Commanders, have also been monitoring the Trey Hendrickson situation. With his trade request now official, more teams are getting involved in the #Bengals’ All-Pro pass DE. https://t.co/0yTymXQrqA pic.twitter.com/ZHcD6ZpfdS — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 6, 2025

Here is what could be required for the Falcons to orchestrate a trade for Hendrickson with Cincinnati.

Atlanta would be doing this trade with the intention of obviously re-signing him ahead of the 2026 NFL season. Hendrickson initially played for the New Orleans Saints out of Florida Atlantic before signing with the Bengals in free agency back in 2021. Guess who was in the Saints' organization back then? That would be Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot who left them the same offseason.

While a first-round pick either this year or next seems fair, additional compensation makes it tricky.

How Atlanta Falcons trade for Cincinnati Bengals EDGE Trey Hendrickson

Assuming $21 million for Hendrickson this season in terms of average annual value, the Falcons need to get to that threshold, and probably exceed it. Although they could send another player Cincinnati's way to help free up some cap space, as well as not give up another pick or two, I am sticking with draft capital to make a point. If Atlanta really wants Hendrickson, he is the star of their next two drafts.

The Kirk Cousins contract would be off the Falcons' books by the time the 2026 NFL season rolls around. The money Atlanta would recoup could go to extending Hendrickson. Keep in mind that it would be year three of Michael Penix Jr. under center, playing on a very team-friendly deal. Atlanta could still retain its first-round pick next offseason by trading a second and a fourth to Cincinnati.

While this would be a huge gamble for the Falcons, 2017 was a very long time ago. Atlanta is tied with the division rival Carolina Panthers for the longest active playoff drought streak in the NFC. Only the flightless New York Jets have missed the playoffs more frequently than the Dirty Birds. There is one other thing that I think is important in discussing this potential trade between Atlanta and Cincinnati...

For Atlanta, I have always felt the Falcons do a far better job of trading up in a draft than trading back. Their inherent aggressiveness often gets them burned, but that is part of the nature of the high risk/high reward type of manner in which they operate. As for Cincinnati, the Bengals are exceptionally old school. They draft well and do their homework in free agency. However, they will hardly ever trade.

Since Hendrickson is essentially forcing their hand, Cincinnati is being tasked with entering a foray the Bengals are not accustomed to. While I am sure Duke Tobin and his staff will do their best to get adequate compensation for Hendrickson should he be dealt, I question if he will be as good at this as he is honing in on his kind of guys in the NFL Draft or in NFL free agency. Atlanta has an edge in this.

I would also keep an eye on a team like the Washington Commanders trying to trade for Hendrickson.