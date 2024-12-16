Fantasy Football fool’s gold: 3 players you should believe in, 2 players you shouldn’t in Week 16
Week 15 is almost over and the first round of the fantasy football playoffs is concluding with Monday night's doubleheader. Anyone who survived the week and advanced to the semifinals is now in play for a top three finish, which usually involves a guaranteed cash prize for Week 16 winners in most home leagues, so the stakes are high for the waiver wire.
With the byes wrapped up, playing the matchup game and injury management can be all the difference between advancing to the championship round or falling one win short of the promised land. Which Week 15 fantasy standouts can deliver the goods on semifinal weekend and which pickups will leave you wanting? Read on for a look at the latest edition of the fantasy football fool's gold report to find out who you should trust in the semifinals and who will bust in the biggest moment.
Fantasy Football Fool's Gold: Week 16 Report
Aaron Rodgers, QB, New York Jets
The New York Jets may be playing out the string once again but their future Hall of Fame quarterback is trying to prove that he still has value to offer in the league beyond this season. While Aaron Rodgers' future in New York is uncertain, he has started to play better football over the past few weeks, including vintage efforts over the past two games.
Rodgers threw for over 300 yards for the first time since 2021 in Week 14 and guided the Jets to a comeback victory in Jacksonville in Week 16, completing 16-of-30 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns. The Jets were happy to see Rodgers display his excellent chemistry with Davante Adams, who had his best performance in New York with nine catches for 198 yards and two scores, while Garrett Wilson also added three catches for 56 yards and the other touchdown.
With the Los Angeles Rams' shaky secondary coming to town in Week 16, Rodgers should be a solid streaming option in a game where the Jets will likely be playing catchup. There is plenty of talent in the Jets' skill position groups and Rodgers has played better as he gets further removed from an Achilles injury, tossing eight touchdowns over his previous four games, making him a worthy streamer if your starter has a bad matchup in the semifinals.
Verdict: Trust
Jalen Coker, WR, Carolina Panthers
The Bryce Young hype train came to a crashing halt on Sunday as the Carolina Panthers were outclassed in a 30-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but a new player of interest emerged in the passing attack. Carolina's top receiver on the day was rookie Jalen Coker, who caught four passes for 110 yards and a score in the loss.
The effort was a breakthrough for Coker, who has done strong work to make Carolina's active roster after signing as an undrafted rookie out of Holy Cross. The Panthers are firmly in evaluation mode at this point of the season, which could benefit Coker's snap total, but he is stuck in a muddled receiver room with fellow rookie Xavier Leggette and veteran Adam Thielen competing for work.
The positive for Coker is that he has received at least six targets in three of his past four games, offering hope that he has earned trust with Young. Investing in the Panthers' passing game is a tricky proposition at any time of the year, however, meaning there are safer plays to pursue if you need a boost in the semifinals.
Verdict: Bust
Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns
Browns' fans had to be feeling sick to their stomachs on Sunday after Nick Chubb's season came to an end with a broken foot in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. One of the few positives of the season for Cleveland was seeing Chubb back in action after a gruesome knee injury ended his 2023 season after just two games, but he looked like a shell of himself for most of the way.
The big beneficiary of Chubb's absence is Jerome Ford, who began the season as Cleveland's top back and fell into the lesser half of a committee when Chubb returned. The highlight of Ford's day came via a 62-yard touchdown run, which was part of a day when he generated 104 scrimmage yards and added two receptions for good measure.
While the memories of Ford's earlier stint as the lead back linger in the minds of fantasy owners, its important to note that those efforts came with Deshaun Watson under center. The Browns' offense has been much more threatening with Jameis Winston under center, which should provide more opportunities for Ford to cash in with two suspect run defenses (Cincinnati and Miami) left on Cleveland's schedule for fantasy purposes.
Verdict: Trust
Brenton Strange, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars
Finding a tight end is always challenging in fantasy football so any time a player pops off you have to examine the circumstances. One of the more eyebrow-raising performances of Week 15 came from Jacksonville's Brenton Strange, who was targeted a whopping 12 times by Mac Jones and caught 11 of them for 73 yards.
The volume is very impressive for Strange, who was the beneficiary of Evan Engram's extended injury absence. The fact that Jones will remain Jacksonville's starter for the rest of the season is also good for Strange since the former Patriot isn't known for his ability to stretch the field, leaving plenty of intermediate opportunities available for Strange to capitalize on.
There are several red flags here, including the fact that Strange's 12 targets came a week after he was looked at just once in a game that was also started by Jones. While Week 16's matchup with Las Vegas is a good one for fantasy purposes it is likely a game that the Jaguars will actually be able to compete in, leaving this performance as more of a one-hit wonder than something you can bank on going forward.
Verdict: Bust
Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers
Betting on which Green Bay wide receiver is going to break out on a weekly basis can be almost as challenging as trying to hit the lottery numbers. With Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed in the mix, quarterback Jordan Love has done a good job of spreading the ball around to all of his playmakers.
The guy that Love trusts the most, however, is slot man Romeo Doubs and the Packers saw the partnership pay big dividends in Seattle in Week 15. Doubs caught three passes in his return from a concussion, racking up 40 yards and two touchdowns on five targets in Green Bay's victory over the Seahawks.
While injuries have plagued Doubs this season, he has been targeted at five times in seven of the nine games he has played with Love, showcasing the chemistry the pair have formed. With a struggling Saints' team headed to Lambeau Field to wrap up Week 16, Doubs could have a big day that can help send your team to the fantasy championship round.
Verdict: Trust