Fantasy Football fool’s gold: 3 players you should believe in, 2 players you shouldn’t in Week 17
All of the buildup over the course of the fantasy football season comes down to this. If you are still checking out this article in Week 17, a hearty congratulations are in order because it means you're playing for a championship in your league (or the semifinals if your league is crazy enough to play it out in Week 18, which could get extra messy this season since there are scenarios where the entire AFC field could be locked by Sunday).
Even though the roster that got you this far is stacked and/or red hot, there are always players on the waiver wire who can either help you fill that final flex spot in your lineup or block your opponent from getting a title-winning boost. Check out the final edition of the fantasy football fool's gold report for the 2024 season to see who you can trust with a title on the line and who is destined to be a bust.
Fantasy Football Fool's Gold: Week 17 Report
Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
It took nearly the entire season but the Chiefs finally got to showcase their newest deep threat in Week 16's Saturday doubleheader. Hollywood Brown missed the first 15 weeks of the season after suffering a severe shoulder injury during the preseason but looked good in his return, catching five passes for 45 yards in Kansas City's win over the Houston Texans.
Patrick Mahomes looked Brown's way eight times in the win, which is a good sign of how important he will be to the Chiefs' game plan going forward. An encouraging sign for Brown's fantasy prospects is that he was heavily involved in critical situations, such as third down and red zone looks, while his deep speed makes him a potential game breaker.
This situation, however, feels like more of a setup for Brown to shake off rust and become a factor for Kansas City in the playoffs than it is for him to be a league-winner in Week 17. A tough matchup with the Steelers on Christmas Day isn't exactly ideal for a flex consideration, however, so the play here is to either stay away or make a block claim on the waiver wire so he can't beat you.
Verdict: Bust
Chig Okonkwo, TE, Tennessee Titans
If you've been streaming tight ends to get through the fantasy regular season, it is an impressive accomplishment to make it to championship week. The waiver wire has had plenty of random tight ends pop up and deliver good results over the course of the season, with Tennessee's Chig Okonkwo joining the fold with a solid effort in Week 16's barnburner loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Mason Rudolph's return to the starting lineup for the Titans was huge for Okonkwo, who led all players in targets (11), receptions (9) and receiving yards (81) in the contest. This performance was the second straight week that Okonkwo drew double-digit targets, which makes him an ideal streaming add ahead of Week 17's matchup with Jacksonville that will be critical for draft positioning.
Okonkwo's ability to be a good checkdown and red zone threat is an ideal fit for Rudolph's game management style. The Jaguars are also an ideal matchup with their porous pass defense, leaving the possibility that Okonkwo finds the end zone and helps you win your league if you have been dealing with a black hole at tight end all season long.
Verdict: Trust
Jalen McMillan, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
We've discussed McMillan before in this space and he has done a good job separating himself from the group of secondary receivers vying to replace Chris Godwin in Tampa Bay's starting lineup. McMillan has been on a tear the past three games, catching 14 passes for 191 yards and four touchdowns, and he nearly had a second score on Sunday night before a ridiculous play from Dallas' Jourdan Lewis turned Baker Mayfield's throw into an interception.
The Buccaneers have also seen more carnage to their pass catching group as Sterling Shepard and Cade Otton both left Sunday night's loss with injuries. If either has to miss Week 17's must-win date against Carolina, McMillan is primed for a big jump in work due to the trust he has built with Mayfield over the past three weeks.
Having the Panthers in championship week is also huge for Buccaneers' backers since Carolina's leaky defensive backfield can get torn apart rather easily. Ride the wave with McMillan if you need help at either WR3 or your final flex spot and it should pay off with a championship.
Verdict: Trust
Michael Carter, RB, Arizona Cardinals
Week 16 is not an ideal time for a starting running back to go down and we saw Arizona lose James Conner to a knee injury late in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers. The defeat eliminated Arizona from postseason contention, and they are dealing with a shortened week after seeing their game with the Los Angeles Rams assigned to Saturday night, meaning there's a chance the Cardinals could play things safe and have Conner rest in this matchup.
The next man up in Arizona's backfield is former Jets' cast-off Michael Carter, who had a solid rookie year back in 2021 but was mothballed after Breece Hall took over the New York backfield. Carter didn't do much with his limited opportunities, turning five carries into 18 yards, but the idea here is that Carter may have the backfield to himself in Week 17 with Conner, Trey Benson and Emeri Demercado all dealing with injuries.
The matchup isn't ideal as Los Angeles has a solid run defense, but Carter could be a volume-based RB2 if the Cardinals opt to play things safe with Benson and Conner. There could always be another practice squad elevation to work with Carter if the other backs sit, so this appears to be a stay away situation unless you are desperately in need of volume from the position in championship week.
Verdict: Bust
Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots
The final guy to consider here is a streaming pickup of Drake Maye, who acquitted himself well against Buffalo's stout defense in Week 16. Maye threw for 261 yards and ran for another 30 in the tight loss, picking up two scores in the process.
While the temptation is there to simply ride with the guy who got you to this point, having Maye around is a consideration for managers whose starter has a tough matchup or is dealing with an injury. In a win-or-go-home scenario, having Maye play against a Chargers defense that has been ripped to shreds for the past two weeks is a potential gold mine of fantasy goodness, especially if New England ends up trailing and facing plenty of garbage time.
Dynasty league managers are very happy with Maye, who looks like he should be a significant fantasy asset for years to come. Redrafters should also be in on Maye this week, either as a streaming option in championship week or to simply block your opponent from using him against you.
Verdict: Trust