Which NFL teams are playing on Christmas Day in Week 17?
While the NBA has long dominated Christmas from a sports perspective, the NFL has been trying to muscle in on their turf over the past few years. The league scheduled holiday tripleheaders each of the past two years, which made sense when the holiday fell on normal football days of Sunday and Monday, but few expected the trend to continue in 2024 with a leap year pushing the holiday to a Wednesday.
Netflix's bundles of cash convinced the NFL to change its mind, scheduling a doubleheader on Christmas with both games landing exclusively on the streamer. This will mark just the fourth time since 1948 that regular season NFL games have been played on Wednesday, and the two most recent ones required special circumstances (the COVID year of 2020 saw Steelers-Ravens moved from Thanksgiving night to a Wednesday of the following week while the 2012 Kickoff Game between the Giants and Cowboys was moved up a day due to the Democratic National Convention).
In order to facilitate this unique schedule situation, the NFL chose four teams they expected to be in the playoff picture for Saturday games in Week 16 in order to give them a typical Thursday turnaround for Week 17, giving each of them three games in an 11-day span without giving anyone an advantage in terms of rest or home field (Saturday's home teams will play on the road on Christmas). Which matchups are set to complete what the NFL is dubbing its "holiday remix" on Christmas Day?
Which NFL teams are playing on Christmas Day in 2024?
- Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5)
- Date: Dec. 25
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: Netflix
- Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
The first game of the doubleheader will be in Pittsburgh as the Chiefs look to capture home field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win over the Steelers, who need a victory to stay ahead of Baltimore in the AFC North after the Ravens blew them out on Saturday. Ian Eagle will handle play-by-play for this game while being joined by CBS' comrades Nate Burleson and J.J. Watt in the broadcast booth.
- Baltimore Ravens (10-5) at Houston Texans (9-6)
- Date: Dec. 25
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: Netflix
- Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
The Texans, who are all but locked into the fourth seed in the AFC, host the second game of the day against the Ravens and will be looking to bounce back after a rough loss in Kansas City on Saturday. NBC's Noah Eagle will serve as the play-by-play announcer for this game and be joined by FOX's Greg Olsen as the color commentator.