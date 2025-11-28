Who to start and who to sit in Week 13 to win your fantasy football matchup

This is a weird week for fantasy football. It's an abbreviated weekend slate after an eventful Thanksgiving, one that featured games that were way, way too good to just be background noise during dinner. Thankfully, the night game was the worst one, so I didn't feel guilty about falling asleep early after being up since 3:45 a.m.

Packers-Lions and Chiefs-Cowboys were awfully exciting football games. Here's the thing, though: Six teams have now already played, and two more will play on Friday as the Bears and Eagles square off, so we have limited options when it comes to discussing fantasy start/sit options for Sunday.

Still, we power through. Here are our Week 13 fantasy football start and sit options. And if you're looking for some deeper league options, check out this week's waiver wire pickups.

Start: QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

There are some bad defenses in the NFL this season, and the Commanders are near the top of that list. Washington has allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game and is one of only five teams to allow an average of two or more passing touchdowns per contest.

Meanwhile, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix didn't throw a touchdown last game against the Chiefs, but he did throw for 295 yards, his second-best total of the season. He's only thrown fewer than 30 pass attempts three times this season. This is a good spot for Nix to have one of his better weeks.

Sit: QB Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Jones would have been a top sit option even before news broke on Thursday that he plans to play through a fractured fibula. Now that we know that, he should be completely off the radar.

This Texans pass rush is relentless and an injured Jones is going to be a sitting duck back there, so I'd expect two things to happen. First, the Colts will try to lean on running back Jonathan Taylor as much as possible. He had 32 carries against Atlanta earlier this month and it wouldn't be a shock to see him close to that number again.

I'd also expect Jones to try to get the ball out quickly, preventing big plays from developing down the field and dropping his ceiling even more. I'd need to be very desperate to play Jones.

Start: RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

TreVeyon Henderson had a perfect set-up against the Bengals, but only managed 66 yards on 18 carries. I really thought that, with that matchup, he was in for a huge game.

Good news, though: Henderson has another juicy matchup this week. The Patriots host the Giants, who allow the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. They're one of two teams to allow over 1,500 rushing yards to the position, setting Henderson up for big things.

Sit: RB Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants

On the other side of that same game, we have the Giants backfield, which is ... not great in the absence of Cam Skattebo. And now it will be forced to contend with a Patriots defense that's allowed the fewest fantasy points to the position this year.

Last week against the Lions, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary combined for 34 carries, but neither really made much of a mark. Yes, Tracy has gone over 60 yards in three consecutive games now, but overall his yards per carry and yards per game are down this year from his rookie campaign. It's just tough to get excited for him this weekend.

Start: WR Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills

Two weeks ago against Tampa, Khalil Shakir finished with negative yardage. He bounced back last week against Houston, though, catching eight of his 10 targets for 110 yards. Josh Allen did an expert job getting the ball to Shakir in space and letting him operate.

That should be the game plan again this weekend against the Steelers, whose defense is much worse than Houston's and thus should be easier for Shakir to exploit.

Sit: WR Chimere Dike, Tennessee Titans

If you looked solely at fantasy points, you might think Chimere Dike had his breakout game last weekend, but some context is needed. Yes, Dike finished as a top-10 fantasy receiver for the first time, but that only happened because, in addition to a receiving touchdown, Dike also had a punt return touchdown.

I really like this kid's talent, but punt return touchdowns are fluky. Dike might be the best returner in the league at the moment despite being a rookie, but you don't get fantasy points for punt return yards.

If he's going to post big fantasy numbers, he has to do it in the receiving game, but he has five or more receptions just twice all year. Yes, he faces a struggling Jaguars defense, but I'm just not at the point yet where I can trust Dike in fantasy lineups.

Start: TE Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

There were a few weeks back in October when it looked like Juwan Johnson was doing his usual fade back into obscurity, but he's turned things around since. Over the past five games, Johnson has averaged 4.6 receptions for 60.2 yards per game.

Up next is a meeting with the Miami Dolphins, who allow the third-most fantasy points per game to the tight end position. Johnson's never going to be the most exciting play, but if you don't have a top-five tight end and are playing the streaming game, he's a great option.

Sit: TE Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Sit Freiermuth, and also sit any other Steelers tight end you have on your roster. The rotation between Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Jonnu Smith is a nightmare for fantasy managers, but it gets even worse this weekend when the Steelers play the Bills.

Buffalo's defense has basically made it so that opposing tight ends don't exist this season. Through 22 games, tight ends have 26 catches for 278 yards and a touchdown against the Bills, all of which are the best marks in the league.

I'd be hesitant to play any tight end outside of the big four — Trey McBride, Brock Bowers, George Kittle and Travis Kelce — against this defense. No way am I touching a Steelers tight end this weekend.