Farmers Insurance Open tee times 2025: Field, purse, format, TV schedule, and more
By Luke Norris
Coming off an entertaining week in La Quinta that saw Sepp Straka take a two-stroke victory over Justin Thomas at The American Express, the PGA Tour continues its West Coast Swing this week at famed Torrey Pines for the annual playing of the Farmers Insurance Open.
As it has since 2022, this 72-hole tourney will be contested on the coast of La Jolla from Wednesday through Saturday. The reason for this, of course, is that the PGA Tour wants no part in competing against the NFL on conference championship Sunday.
Defending champion Matthieu Pavon, who won last year's event by a single stroke over Nicolai Højgaard, is back to defend his title and will be one of 17 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking to tee it up this week.
Hideki Matsuyama, who kicked off the 2025 campaign with a win at The Sentry, is the highest-ranked golfer in the 156-player field at No. 4 in the world. Joining him from the top 10 is sixth-ranked Ludvig Åberg.
World No. 2 Xander Schauffele was scheduled to play this event but withdrew on Saturday due to a "medical reason," which is believed to be a rib injury. This is the first time the San Diego native will miss the Farmers Insurance Open since 2015.
Fifth-ranked Collin Morikawa was also a late withdrawal. The aforementioned Nicolai Højgaard and Tyler McCumber have also bowed out, but no reasons were given for these three scratches.
Farmers Insurance Open tee times, field for 2025
As per usual, each of the 156 players in the field will play one round each on the North Course and South Course at Torrey Pines over the first two days. The final 36 holes will played on the more high-profile South Course, which has twice hosted the U.S. Open. Both courses play to a par of 72.
Here's a look at the tee times for the first two rounds of the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open, which will take place on Wednesday and Thursday. All times Eastern.
The times listed in bold signify that the group will tee off on the 10th hole of their respective course. (NC=North Course, SC=South Course)
Group
Round 1
Round 2
Carl Yuan, Sam Ryder, Mac Meissner
11:50 a.m. (SC)
12:56 p.m. (NC)
Nate Lashley, Victor Perez, David Skinns
11:50 a.m. (SC)
12:56 p.m. (NC)
Charley Hoffman, Henrik Norlander, Sami Valimaki
11:50 a.m. (NC)
12:56 p.m. (SC)
Kevin Tway, Kevin Streelman, Joe Highsmith
11:50 a.m. (NC)
12:56 p.m. (SC)
Doug Ghim, Taylor Montgomery, Vince Whaley
12:01 p.m. (SC)
1:07 p.m. (NC)
Daniel Berger, Michael Kim, Sam Stevens
12:01 p.m. (SC)
1:07 p.m. (NC)
Chad Ramey, Garrick Higgo, Troy Merritt
12:01 p.m. (NC)
1:07 p.m. (SC)
Joel Dahmen, Alex Smalley, Max Greyserman
12:01 p.m. (NC)
1:07 p.m. (SC)
Matt McCarty, Nick Hardy, Adam Svensson
12:12 p.m. (SC)
1:18 p.m. (NC)
Chris Gotterup, Matt Wallace, Francesco Molinari
12:12 p.m. (SC)
1:18 p.m. (NC)
Austin Eckroat, Kevin Yu, Si Woo Kim
12:12 p.m. (NC)
1:18 p.m. (SC)
Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, Greyson Sigg
12:12 p.m. (NC)
1:18 p.m. (SC)
Jhonattan Vegas, Stephan Jaeger, Sungjae Im
12:23 p.m. (SC)
1:29 p.m. (NC)
K.H. Lee, Ryo Hisatsune, Frankie Capan III
12:23 p.m. (SC)
1:29 p.m. (NC)
Davis Riley, Peter Malnati, Jake Knapp
12:23 p.m. (NC)
1:29 p.m. (SC)
Keegan Bradley, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala
12:23 p.m. (NC)
1:29 p.m. (SC)
J.J. Spaun, Justin Lower, Ben Silverman
12:34 p.m. (SC)
1:40 p.m. (NC)
Pierceson Coody, Cristobal Del Solar,Taylor Dickson
12:34 p.m. (SC)
1:40 p.m. (NC)
David Lipsky, Harry Higgs, Will Gordon
12:34 p.m. (NC)
1:40 p.m. (SC)
Maverick McNealy, Justin Rose,Will Zalatoris
12:34 p.m. (NC)
1:40 p.m. (SC)
Kevin Roy, Philip Knowles, Braden Thornberry
12:45 p.m. (SC)
1:51 p.m. (NC)
Matteo Manassero, Takumi Kanaya, Tim Widing
12:45 p.m. (SC)
1:51 p.m. (NC)
Ryan Gerard, John Pak, Noah Goodwin
12:45 p.m. (NC)
1:51 p.m. (SC)
Max McGreevy, Antoine Rozner, Luke Clanton (a)
12:45 p.m. (NC)
1:51 p.m. (SC)
Hayden Buckley, Willie Mack III, Charles Reiter
12:56 p.m. (SC)
2:02 p.m. (NC)
Dylan Wu, Paul Peterson, William Mouw
12:56 p.m. (SC)
2:02 p.m. (NC)
Trevor Cone, Steven Fisk, Cavin McCall
12:56 p.m. (NC)
2:02 p.m. (SC)
Alejandro Tosti, Will Chandler, Aldrich Potgieter
12:56 p.m. (NC)
2:02 p.m. (SC)
Mark Hubbard, Thomas Detry, Thriston Lawrence
1:07 p.m. (SC)
11:50 a.m. (NC)
Bronson Burgoon, Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young
1:07 p.m. (SC)
11:50 a.m. (NC)
Aaron Baddeley, Danny Willett, Chandler Phillips
1:07 p.m. (NC)
11:50 a.m. (SC)
Beau Hossler, Eric Cole, Zac Blair
1:07 p.m. (NC)
11:50 a.m. (SC)
Patrick Rodgers, Matti Schmid, Jacob Bridgeman
1:18 p.m. (SC)
12:01 p.m. (NC)
Patrick Fishburn, Chan Kim, Scott Gutschewski
1:18 p.m. (SC)
12:01 p.m. (NC)
Trey Mullinax, Ben Griffin, Rico Hoey
1:18 p.m. (NC)
12:01 p.m. (SC)
Ryan Palmer, Wesley Bryan, Jackson Suber
1:18 p.m. (NC)
12:01 p.m. (SC)
Shane Lowry, Matthieu Pavon, Tony Finau
1:29 p.m. (SC)
12:12 p.m. (NC)
Emiliano Grillo, Kurt Kitayama, Gary Woodland
1:29 p.m. (SC)
12:12 p.m. (NC)
Luke List, Vincent Norrman, Zach Johnson
1:29 p.m. (NC)
12:12 p.m. (SC)
Aaron Rai, Harry Hall, Harris English
1:29 p.m. (NC)
12:12 p.m. (SC)
Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Max Homa
1:40 p.m. (SC)
12:23 p.m. (NC)
Camilo Villegas, Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore
1:40 p.m. (SC)
12:23 p.m. (NC)
Erik van Rooyen, Brandt Snedeker, Adam Schenk
1:40 p.m. (NC)
12:23 p.m. (SC)
Rafael Campos, Taylor Pendrith, Andrew Putnam
1:40 p.m. (NC)
12:23 p.m. (SC)
Brian Campbell, Kaito Onishi, Mason Andersen
1:51 p.m. (SC)
12:34 p.m. (NC)
Jeremy Paul, Thomas Rosenmueller, Danny Walker
1:51 p.m. (SC)
12:34 p.m. (NC)
Kris Ventura, Jesper Svensson, Ricky Castillo
1:51 p.m. (NC)
12:34 p.m. (SC)
S.H. Kim, Isaiah Salinda, Rikuya Hoshino
1:51 p.m. (NC)
12:34 p.m. (SC)
Niklas Norgaard, Kevin Velo, Jackson Koivun (a)
2:02 p.m. (SC)
12:45 p.m. (NC)
Norman Xiong, Quade Cummins, Ryan Hall
2:02 p.m. (SC)
12:45 p.m. (NC)
Michael Thorbjornsen, Anders Albertson, Jim Knous
2:02 p.m. (NC)
12:45 p.m. (SC)
Hayden Springer, Matthew Riedel, Chris Korte
2:02 p.m. (NC)
12:45 p.m. (SC)
2025 Farmers Insurance Open purse: Prize money, winner's share
The 2025 edition of the Farmers Insurance Open will feature a total purse of $9.3 million as a non-signature event on the PGA Tour.
The winner will receive $1,674,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points.
Farmers Insurance Open format: Cut rules and more
The Farmers Insurance Open is a 72-hole stroke-play event.
As mentioned, all 156 players will play one round on the North Course and one round on the South Course over the first two days of competition. After 36 holes, the top 65 players and ties will advance to play the final two rounds on the South Course.
Watch the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open: TV schedule and live stream info
Golf Channel will provide exclusive television coverage of the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open during the first two rounds and will then split coverage with CBS over the final 36 holes.
PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ and the NBC sports app will also offer streaming coverage.
TV coverage
- Wednesday, Jan. 22: 3:00-7:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Thursday, Jan. 23: 3:00-7:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday, Jan. 24: 3:00-5:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 5:00-8:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Saturday, Jan. 25: 2:00-4:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 4:00-8:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
Streaming coverage
- PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will feature four concurrent streams — Main Feed, Marquee Group, Featured Group, and Featured Holes — beginning at 11:45 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday and Thursday and will run through roughly 7:00 p.m. The Friday and Saturday schedules will be determined once pairings and tee times are announced for each of the final two rounds.
- The NBC Sports app will provide live simulcasts of Golf Channel's television coverage.