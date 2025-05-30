FC Metz player ratings: Les Grenats are promoted to Ligue 1

It was not long ago that Stade de Reims were a notable team in Ligue 1 with the highly rated manager Will Still in charge and USMNT striker Folarin Balogun up front. However, they have now been relegated to Ligue 2 after losing their playoff match against FC Metz. Les Grenats return to French soccer's top flight after just one season in the second tier.

Stade de Reims–FC Metz Ligue 1/ Ligue 2 playoffs player ratings

Below, we're rating the Metz players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Pape Sy (GK): 6

Sy held Mory Gbane's effort early on, and he cut out Metz's crosses well. However, he was beaten by Ange Tia in the second half.

Koffi Kouao (RB): 5

The right-back did lose Tia, who gave Reims the lead. Maxime Colin replaced Kouao in extra time.

Sadibou Sané (CB): 7

Sané was solid and contributed offensively with his passing. The defender ensured that Reims did not capitalise on their advantage.

Urie-Michel Mboula (CB): 6

Mboula defended well but did pick up a booking in extra time for a foul.

Matthieu Udol (LB): 8

The captain got forward well and scored Metz's equaliser. He was also involved in the build-up to Alpha Toure's go ahead goal.

Midfielders

Jessy Deminguet (CDM): 5

Deminguet had a challenging night up against the skilful Keith Nakamura. Alpha Toure had to replace the midfielder due to injury. Toure would go on to score in extra time.

Benjamin Stambouli (CDM): 7

Stambouli protected his back four well and cut out many dangerous Reims attacks.

Gauthier Hein (CAM): 8

Hein lost the ball on occasions and struggled with the physicality of the game early on. However, he was always looking to be creative and set up Toure's goal with an improvised back-heel. Hein's goal that sealed the victory from range will live long in the memory of Metz's supporters. He was booked for taking off his shirt in the celebrations, but the Frenchman would not have cared about that.

Forwards

Kevin Van Den Kerkhof (RW): 5

Van Den Kerkhof struggled to get into the game and was replaced by Papa Amadou Diallo in the 63rd minute. Diallo went on to set up Hein's goal that sealed the victory.

Cheikh Sabaly (CF): 5

Cheikh Sabalay is predominantly a winger but has been playing center-forward for much of this season. He did not get involved much and was replaced by Ablie Jallow in the 84th minute.

Morgan Bokele (LW): 5

Bokele was not able to break down the Reims defence and was replaced by Idrissa Gueye as Stéphane Le Mignan looked to add more firepower to his lineup.

Substitutes

Papa Amadou Diallo, 7/10

Alpha Toure, 7/10

Idrissa Gueye, 6/10

Ablie Jallow, 6/10