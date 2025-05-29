USMNT news and rumors roundup for May 29: George Campbell could be on his way to Bristol City, and more

George Campbell linked with Bristol City transfer

George Campbell was in action for CF Montréal against Inter Miami last night. However, his side lost 4-2 with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez scoring braces. Campbell was at fault for one of Suárez's goals as the center-back took a heavy touch in the box, which the Uruguayan leapt upon.

The USMNT defender has had a mixed campaign for Montréal in MLS this campaign. He has played 11 league games despite having groin and hamstring problems. The Canadian side is struggling, though, as they sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Despite this, Campbell could earn himself a move to Europe. The sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs posted on X: "Understand Bristol City are set to make a move for Montreal defender George Campbell. The 23-year-old USMNT international is expected to cost around £1m."

Campbell made his USMNT debut earlier this year in a 3-1 win over Venezuela. However, Mauricio Pochettino has not called him up since the January camp. Moving to Bristol City, who play in the Championship, could improve Campbell's chances of future call-ups.

Chris Brady replaces Patrick Schulte

The goalkeeping position is one of concern for the USMNT recently. Matt Turner has been the first-choice keeper. However, he only played in four cup matches whilst on loan at Crystal Palace from Nottingham Forest this season.

Zack Steffen is expected to challenge Turner for the starting position. Steffen has impressed for the Colorado Rapids since returning to MLS from Europe. There is also Matt Freese, who has been in form for New York City FC in Mauricio Pochettino's roster. However, he is currently uncapped for the USMNT.

U.S Soccer has revealed that, "Pochettino has added Chris Brady to the training camp roster ahead of June matches against Türkiye and Switzerland. Players will begin reporting June 1 to Chicago to start preparation for the summer.

"Brady replaces Columbus Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte, who was diagnosed with an oblique injury."

This is disappointing for Schulte, who has three caps for the USMNT. However, it does allow Brady, who plays for the Chicago Fire, an opportunity. Brady is only 21 years old and has yet to play for the Stars and Stripes at the senior level.

Tanner Tessmann reveals development secrets

Tanner Tessmann was a notable omission from the recent USMNT roster. The midfielder helped Olympique Lyonnais finish sixth in Ligue 1 this season, which qualified them for the Europa League. He also made it to the quarter-finals of European soccer's second-tier competition this year with Lyon, where they lost to eventual finalists Manchester United.

Tessmann started his career in MLS with FC Dallas before moving to Venezia and then Lyon. The player credits his move to Italian and then French soccer with improving his game. Tessmann told The Athletic, "When I was at FC Dallas at the start of my career, everyone said, ‘Yeah, he’s good on the ball but has no idea how to defend’,” he says. “So I went to the league that has the best defensive history and learned a lot from them and developed.

"Then they said, ‘The guy can defend and he’s good on the ball but he’s too slow and doesn’t have the physical aspect’. So I moved to France to play where they’re the best with duels and the best athletes in a fast-paced game."

It would have been disappointing for Tessmann not to be called up by Mauricio Pochettino for this summer's matches. Especially as many players still in MLS are on the roster. However, Tessmann appears to have the mindset to make it back into future USMNT squads.