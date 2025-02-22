Is Lionel Messi playing today? How to watch every Inter Miami MLS game in 2025

The MLS season is nearly underway, which might not mean much to your average sports fan, but for those of us who live and breathe soccer, it is everything. MLS has attracted top talent in recent seasons, including the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Marco Reus, among others.
Messi has exited his prime – he is no longer the Barcelona wunderkind we all know and love, but at age 37 he still has a lot to give. Yet, as MLS fans found out the hard way last season, Messi plays on an abbreviated schedule. Inter Miami has given him this opportunity – along with a ton of money – to score goals at his leisure. And again, I should mention that Messi's leisure is better than most if not all MLS players. He is one of a kind, and finished last season with 21 goals and 11 assists in 22 matches. The guy can still score with the best of them.
Is Lionel Messi playing today? That's up to Inter Miami's schedule
Messi tends to play in the most important contests for Inter Miami, which means a match that can impact the standings or is nationally televised against another top-tier opponent. At 37 years old, his 22 matches played in 2024 could very well decrease in 2025. Father time knows no bounds, and takes even an athlete like Messi prisoner.
Messi is expected to play in Miami's match against NYCFC on Saturday, which is great news for soccer fans. It is early enough in the MLS schedule that we ought to expect a healthy Messi playing at his very best in most matches.
Inter Miami MLS schedule: TV and streaming info
Inter Miami finished at the top of MLS standings in 2024, at least in the Eastern Conference. Miami had 74 points, which was eight points clear of the second-place finisher, the Columbus Crew. Miami did not win the MLS Championship, however, as that honor went to the Los Angeles Galaxy. The Galaxy defeated the New York Red Bulls, 2-1, in the MLS Playoffs.
Miami will hope to perform better in the postseason this time around. The regular season clearly was not a problem for Messi and his reinforcements. Below is the complete Inter Miami regular season schedule, for those interested in how to watch Messi.
Date
Time
Opponent
Channel
Feb. 25
7:30pm ET
NYCFC
Apple TV
Mar. 2
7:00pm ET
Houston
Apple TV
Mar. 9
5:00pm ET
Charlotte
Apple TV
Mar. 16
7:00pm ET
Atlanta
Apple TV
Mar. 29
7:30pm ET
Philadelphia
Apple TV
Apr. 6
7:00pm ET
Toronto
Apple TV
Apr. 13
4:30pm ET
Chicago
Apple TV
Apr. 19
4:30pm ET
Columbus
Apple TV
Apr. 26
7:30pm ET
Dallas
Apple TV
May 3
7:30pm ET
RBNY
Apple TV
May 10
4:30pm ET
Minnesota
Apple TV
May 14
10:30pm ET
San Jose
Apple TV
May 18
7:00pm ET
Orlando
Apple TV
May 24
7:30pm ET
Philadelphia
Apple TV
May 28
7:30pm ET
Montreal
Apple TV
May 31
7:30pm ET
Columbus
Apple TV
June 28
7:30pm ET
Atlanta
Apple TV
July 5
7:30pm ET
Montreal
Apple TV
July 9
7:30pm ET
New England
Apple TV
July 12
7:30pm ET
Nashville
Apple TV
July 16
7:30pm ET
Cincinnati
Apple TV
July 19
7:30pm ET
RBNY
Apple TV
July 26
7:00pm ET
Cincinnati
Apple TV
Aug. 10
8:00pm ET
Orlando
Apple TV
Aug. 16
7:30pm ET
LA Galaxy
Apple TV
Aug, 23
7:30pm ET
DC United
Apple TV
Aug. 30
7:30pm ET
Chicago
Apple TV
Sept. 13
7:30pm ET
Charlotte
Apple TV
Sept. 16
7:30pm ET
Seattle
Apple TV
Sept. 20
7:30pm ET
DC United
Apple TV
Sept. 24
7:30pm ET
NYCFC
Apple TV
Sept. 27
4:30pm ET
Toronto
Apple TV
Oct. 4
7:30pm ET
New England
Apple TV
Oct. 18
4:30pm ET
Nashville
Apple TV
How to stream Inter Miami and Lionel Messi matches
Again, if you love Messi, make sure to check if he's playing or not. I can assure you he will not play in every game, especially if Miami have multiple matches in a single week. However, the best way to stream Inter Miami games is either through Apple TV+, which is a thing you can buy. Also, MLS Season Pass exists, and while it might cost you a pretty penny, it is worthwhile if you follow one of these teams or players religiously.
MLS has signed up for the Apple TV curse, which is both a good and bad thing. Basically, fans can watch any game they want assuming they have Apple TV. That is not a luxury all of us can count on.