Is Lionel Messi playing today? How to watch every Inter Miami MLS game in 2025

The MLS season is nearly underway, which might not mean much to your average sports fan, but for those of us who live and breathe soccer, it is everything. MLS has attracted top talent in recent seasons, including the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Marco Reus, among others.

Messi has exited his prime – he is no longer the Barcelona wunderkind we all know and love, but at age 37 he still has a lot to give. Yet, as MLS fans found out the hard way last season, Messi plays on an abbreviated schedule. Inter Miami has given him this opportunity – along with a ton of money – to score goals at his leisure. And again, I should mention that Messi's leisure is better than most if not all MLS players. He is one of a kind, and finished last season with 21 goals and 11 assists in 22 matches. The guy can still score with the best of them.

Is Lionel Messi playing today? That's up to Inter Miami's schedule

Messi tends to play in the most important contests for Inter Miami, which means a match that can impact the standings or is nationally televised against another top-tier opponent. At 37 years old, his 22 matches played in 2024 could very well decrease in 2025. Father time knows no bounds, and takes even an athlete like Messi prisoner.

Messi is expected to play in Miami's match against NYCFC on Saturday, which is great news for soccer fans. It is early enough in the MLS schedule that we ought to expect a healthy Messi playing at his very best in most matches.

Inter Miami MLS schedule: TV and streaming info

Inter Miami finished at the top of MLS standings in 2024, at least in the Eastern Conference. Miami had 74 points, which was eight points clear of the second-place finisher, the Columbus Crew. Miami did not win the MLS Championship, however, as that honor went to the Los Angeles Galaxy. The Galaxy defeated the New York Red Bulls, 2-1, in the MLS Playoffs.

Miami will hope to perform better in the postseason this time around. The regular season clearly was not a problem for Messi and his reinforcements. Below is the complete Inter Miami regular season schedule, for those interested in how to watch Messi.

Date Time Opponent Channel Feb. 25 7:30pm ET NYCFC Apple TV Mar. 2 7:00pm ET Houston Apple TV Mar. 9 5:00pm ET Charlotte Apple TV Mar. 16 7:00pm ET Atlanta Apple TV Mar. 29 7:30pm ET Philadelphia Apple TV Apr. 6 7:00pm ET Toronto Apple TV Apr. 13 4:30pm ET Chicago Apple TV Apr. 19 4:30pm ET Columbus Apple TV Apr. 26 7:30pm ET Dallas Apple TV May 3 7:30pm ET RBNY Apple TV May 10 4:30pm ET Minnesota Apple TV May 14 10:30pm ET San Jose Apple TV May 18 7:00pm ET Orlando Apple TV May 24 7:30pm ET Philadelphia Apple TV May 28 7:30pm ET Montreal Apple TV May 31 7:30pm ET Columbus Apple TV June 28 7:30pm ET Atlanta Apple TV July 5 7:30pm ET Montreal Apple TV July 9 7:30pm ET New England Apple TV July 12 7:30pm ET Nashville Apple TV July 16 7:30pm ET Cincinnati Apple TV July 19 7:30pm ET RBNY Apple TV July 26 7:00pm ET Cincinnati Apple TV Aug. 10 8:00pm ET Orlando Apple TV Aug. 16 7:30pm ET LA Galaxy Apple TV Aug, 23 7:30pm ET DC United Apple TV Aug. 30 7:30pm ET Chicago Apple TV Sept. 13 7:30pm ET Charlotte Apple TV Sept. 16 7:30pm ET Seattle Apple TV Sept. 20 7:30pm ET DC United Apple TV Sept. 24 7:30pm ET NYCFC Apple TV Sept. 27 4:30pm ET Toronto Apple TV Oct. 4 7:30pm ET New England Apple TV Oct. 18 4:30pm ET Nashville Apple TV

How to stream Inter Miami and Lionel Messi matches

Again, if you love Messi, make sure to check if he's playing or not. I can assure you he will not play in every game, especially if Miami have multiple matches in a single week. However, the best way to stream Inter Miami games is either through Apple TV+, which is a thing you can buy. Also, MLS Season Pass exists, and while it might cost you a pretty penny, it is worthwhile if you follow one of these teams or players religiously.

MLS has signed up for the Apple TV curse, which is both a good and bad thing. Basically, fans can watch any game they want assuming they have Apple TV. That is not a luxury all of us can count on.