MLS rumors: Neymar to Chicago, Latte Lath to Atlanta, Tolkin to Holstein
- Neymar of Al-Hilal linked with the Chicago Fire and other MLS clubs
- Atlanta United & Middlesbrough agree deal for Emmanuel Latte Lath
- John Tolkin is set to join Holstein Kiel from the New York Red Bulls
MLS rumors: Neymar to the Chicago Fire
Neymar has often been linked with Inter Miami. However, they already have Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. The Herons are also managed by Javier Mascherano. It would give MLS better balance if Neymar were to join another club in the division.
ESPN has reported that "Al Hilal attacker Neymar is in preliminary talks with three MLS sides, including Chicago Fire FC, over a proposed move... Inter Miami isn't among the teams bidding for Neymar, and new Herons manager Javier Mascherano recently said that it would be "impossible" to add the Brazilian to the Miami roster given the restrictions MLS currently has in place."
The Fire has been without a star name since Xherdan Shaqiri returned to FC Basel. It would be a real coup for Gregg Berhalter's side if they were to sign Neymar. The Brazilian starred for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germian. However, his move to Al-Hilal has been a disaster. Since he moved to the club, he has played just three times in the Saudi Pro League.
Chicago finished bottom of the Eastern Conference last season. If Neymar were to join, the Fire would need him to stay fit if they are to at least make the playoffs.
Emmanuel Latte Lath to Atlanta United
Atlanta United are set for Miguel Almiron to return to the club from Newcastle United. However, he might not be the only star player arriving at Atlanta from England.
According to GIVEMESPORT, "Atlanta United have reached a verbal agreement with Middlesbrough on a potential new MLS-record deal for Ivory Coast international forward Emmanuel Latte Lath."
Latte Lah has scored 10 goals in 26 games in the Championship this season. Therefore, it would be a real masterstroke for Atlanta to sign the Ivory Coast international.
John Tolkin to Holstein Kiel
It has often been reported that John Tolkin would soon embark on a European adventure. Now, the New York York Red Bulls defender is set to join a Bundesliga club.
Tom Bogert posted on X: "Holstein Kiel finalizing a deal to sign USMNT left back John Tolkin from the New York Red Bulls. Deal for $3m fee + sell-on clause."
Tolkin has four caps for the USMNT, and he will have a far greater chance of making future rosters playing for Holstein. The German side are currently 17th in the Bundesliga. Therefore, there will be huge pressure on Tolkin to perform to help the team avoid relegation.