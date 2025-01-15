MLS rumors: Zaha to Charlotte, Almiron to Atlanta, Luca de la Torre to San Diego
- Charlotte FC to sign Wilfried Zaha on loan from Galatasaray
- Miguel Almiron to return to Atlanta United from Newcastle
- Luca de la Torre set to join San Diego FC from Celta Vigo
MLS rumors: Wilfried Zaha to Charlotte FC
Wilfried Zaha's loan to Olympique Lyonnais from Galatasaray this season has not worked out. The former Crystal Palace player has represented Lyon just four times in Ligue 1. It could be time for the experienced forward to come to MLS.
Tom Bogert posted on X: "Charlotte FC are nearing a deal to sign forward Wilfried Zaha on loan from Galatasaray, per sources. Very close. Zaha, 32, on loan at Lyon but will be recalled so he can go to Charlotte if/when it gets done."
Zaha was Sir Alex Ferguson's last signing for Manchester United. It did not work out for the winger at Old Trafford. However, he still had a fantastic career in the Premier League with Palace. He also won the Super Lig with Galatasaray and played for England and the Ivory Coast.
Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United
Miguel Almiron was thought to be heading to Charlotte FC from Newcastle United. However, with the Crown set to sign Wilfried Zaha, Almiron could be set to return to Atlanta United.
Tom Bogert reported on X: "Atlanta United in talks with Newcastle over potential deal for Miguel Almiron, sources say. Talks not advanced but real possibility. Charlotte had MLS rights to negotiate but gave ATL permission. Almiron one of several targets."
Almiron has also been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and Olympiacos. However, he made his name at Atlanta United — where he won MLS Cup in 2018. Therefore, it would be a fitting place for him to return.
Luca de la Torre to San Diego FC
MLS expansion side San Diego FC have been linked with some star names — including Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City. However, they are steadily building an impressive roster, having already recruited Chucky Lozano from PSV Eindhoven.
Tom Bogert posted on X: "San Diego FC are nearing a deal to sign USMNT center mid Luca de la Torre on loan from Celta Vigo, per sources. Deal agreed, pending paperwork being completed. Includes a purchase option. De la Torre, 26, made 67 apps with Celta."
De la Torre has missed much of this season with an ankle injury. This has meant that he has made just one appearance in La Liga. However, it is still a surprise that De la Torre is heading to MLS. He would have had a much better chance of getting into future USMNT rosters staying in Europe.
San Diego will not be stopping there when it comes to signing experienced players. Fabrizio Romano revealed on X: "Jeff Schlupp, on the list of MLS side San Diego FC as concrete option being discussed internally. After +10 years in Premier League and also PL winner, Schlupp is attracting interest from the US."
Schlupp currently plays for Crystal Palace, but he is best known for being part of the Leicester City side that unexpectedly won the Premier League in the 2015-16 season. He is a versatile player who can play in midfield as well as at left-back.