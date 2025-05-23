MLS news and rumors roundup for May. 23: Kevin De Bruyne to the Chicago Fire is reportedly a done deal, and more

Kevin De Bruyne to the Chicago Fire is reportedly a done deal

It was recently rumored that it will be a choice between the Chicago Fire and Napoli for outgoing Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. However, there is now a report that the Belgian international will be heading to Gregg Berhalter's side.

The Daily Beast reporter, Leigh Kimmins McManus, posted on X: "Not my usual patch but a source at Chicago Fire has told me that the paperwork is signed and the deal is done. De Bruyne is off to MLS."

If true, then this will be some signing for the Fire. However, you have to take rumors involving the club and transfers with a pinch of salt. When Neymar was linked with Chicago earlier in the year, after he left Al-Hilal, there were false reports that Berhalter was in Saudi Arabia to discuss the Brazilian's potential move to the MLS club. Neymar eventually returned to his first professional club, Santos.

Napoli is still likely a very good option for De Bruyne. The Italian side could win Serie A today with a win over Cagliari. Antonio Conte's side will also be in the Champions League next season, which will enable De Bruyne to continue playing at the highest level ahead of the 2026 World Cup. De Bruyne would also be reunited with his Belgium international teammate Romelu Lukaku at the club.

Atlanta United have not contacted Thiago Almada

Due to Thiago Almada's loan at Olympique Lyonnais from Botafogo coming to an end, there have been rumors that he could be returning to Atlanta United. However, this would be a step back for the World Cup winner, especially as Villarreal and Real Betis could also be options for him.

Talk of Almada returning to Atlanta has been crushed by a local source. Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed on X: "Can report zero truth to ATLUTD reaching out to Almada.

(Garth) Lagerwey wishes him the best but team hasn’t reached out to him."

Atlanta's president, Lagerwey, has overseen the club make some impressive signings from European clubs recently. This has included bringing Miguel Almiron back to Atlanta from Newcastle and signing Emmanuel Latte Lath from Middlesbrough. However, the rumors of Almada coming back did seem like a bit of a stretch.

Tristan Blackmon could represent Canada

Tristan Blackmon of the Vancouver Whitecaps is an American citizen with no Canadian heritage. However, if he stays in Canada for one more year, then he will be eligible to play for Jesse Marsch's side.

ESPN has reported that "Marsch has had discussions with Vancouver Whitecaps defender Tristan Blackmon about possibly representing Canada... Canada Soccer Association is prepared to try to fast-track Blackmon's application for a Canadian passport... FIFA regulations, however, state that for players that began living in a territory from the age of 18, they must have lived there for at least five years to be eligible to play for the country's national team."

Blackmon has been in Canada since 2022, when he signed for the Whitecaps. Therefore, it is a possibility that the center-back could one day represent Les Rouges. This would be a good opportunity for Blackmon, as he is now 28 and has never played for the USMNT.