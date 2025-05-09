Premier League news and rumors roundup, May. 9: Kevin De Bruyne is now also being linked with Napoli and more

Kevin De Bruyne is now also being linked with Napoli

Kevin De Bruyne showed he still has it when scoring the winner for Manchester City against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last Premier League game. However, his time at the Etihad Stadium is almost up, and he is set for pastures new when his contract expires at the end of the season.

De Bruyne has been linked with MLS teams including the Chicago Fire, Inter Miami, New York City FC and D.C. United. There is also interest from the Saudi Pro League. However, the midfielder staying in Europe could also still be on the cards.

The Times has reported that "Napoli are the latest club to declare their interest in Manchester City's departing captain Kevin De Bruyne. It is understood that the Italian club have contacted De Bruyne's representatives to tell them that they would like to sign the 33-year-old Belgian."

De Bruyne is still an international for Belgium, so he would want to be playing at the highest level possible ahead of the World Cup next year. Therefore, a move to the current Serie A leaders could be a very smart move for the player.

Newcastle and Chelsea want goalkeeper James Trafford

James Trafford only conceded 16 goals in 45 Championship games for Burnley last season. He kept 29 clean sheets, which was crucial to Scott Parker's side claiming promotion back to the Premier League. However, the goalkeeper is now being linked with top sides from English soccer's top flight.

According to The Sun, "Trafford has a £30million price tag slapped on his head as Chelsea and Newcastle chase the keeper."

Chelsea needs a solid goalkeeper, with Robert Sanchez making many errors throughout the season. It is unclear if Trafford will start for Newcastle as they already have Nick Pope. Trafford, who is 22, would likely be considered the understudy to their current 33-year-old keeper.

Emiliano Martinez's days at Aston Villa could be numbered

Emiliano Martinez is often referred to as the best goalkeeper on the planet due to his exploits in helping Argentina win the 2022 World Cup. However, this season he has made a few mistakes for Aston Villa, which may have contributed to them possibly missing out on qualifying for the Champions League again. Villa are currently seventh in the Premier League but only three points off of Chelsea, who occupy fifth place.

The Daily Mail has revealed that "Villa expect to trade heavily again this summer and will consider offers for Martinez if Unai Emery and his staff believe they can sign a younger alternative of similar ability. Like many clubs, they have been following the progress of Joan Garcia, a 24-year-old who plays for Espanyol."

Martinez is now 32, and there are fine lines in English soccer. If Villa feel that they can improve even by 1%, then they will take it. There is no room for sentiment at the highest level. Garcia has impressed for Espanyol this campaign, and he has also been linked with Arsenal in the past. His club, Espanyol, are currently 14th in La Liga, so it is not likely that the talented goalie will be at the club for long.