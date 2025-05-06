Premier League standings: Newcastle vs. Chelsea play for their Champions League lives

We are approaching the business end of the Premier League season. While the champions have been crowned and the three relegated teams confirmed, the Champions League places still need to be decided. A crucial matchup between the fourth and fifth teams occurs this Sunday with Newcastle United hosting Chelsea.

Premier League standings

TEAM RECORD (last five games) POINTS Liverpool (C) L-W-W-W-L 82 Arsenal D-D-W-D-L 67 Man City D-W-W-W-W 64 Newcastle W-W-L-W-D 63 Chelsea D-D-W-W-W 63 Nottingham Forest L-L-W-L-D 61 Aston Villa W-W-W-L-W 60 Bournemouth D-W-D-D-W 53 Brentford D-D-W-W-W 52 Brighton L-D-L-W-L 52 Fulham W-L-L-W-L 51 Crystal Palace L-L-D-D-D 46 Wolves W-W-W-W-L 41 Everton D-W-L-L-D 39 Man United D-L-L-D-L 39 Tottenham W-L-L-L-D 38 West Ham D-L-D-L-D 37 Ipswich Town (R) L-D-L-L-D 22 Leicester City (R) L-D-L-L-W 21 Southampton (R) L-L-D-L-L 11

What is at stake in this fixture?

The winner of Newcastle against Chelsea this Sunday will have one foot in next season's Champions League. Qualifying for European soccer's premier competition is crucial financially for these clubs, despite their very wealthy owners. With the Premier League's profitability and sustainability regulations, the money coming in from playing in the Champions League will be available to the clubs to sign quality players.

If you are not in the Champions League, then the calibre of player you can sign is far lower. It will also help you keep hold of your most talented players. Alexander Isak has been a talisman for Newcastle this season. However, if Newcastle fail to qualify for the Champions League, then it will be difficult for the Magpies to keep hold of him.

Newcastle won the EFL Cup this season and has real momentum with the backing of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. If they are to build on this success, then Eddie Howe's side will need Champions League soccer.

As for Chelsea, they have been in a transition period since Todd Boehly's BlueCo consortium took over the club from Roman Abramovich. Despite the detachment between manager Enzo Maresca and their supporters, the Blues are starting to look like a team after five managerial changes and over a billion dollars spent on players. Chelsea are on an upward curve but still need the Champions League if they are to continue progressing.

Newcastle have met Chelsea twice already this season

When the two sides met in the Premier League earlier in the season, Chelsea won 2-1 at Stamford Bridge. Nicolas Jackson gave the Blues the lead before Isak equalised. Cole Palmer then netted the winner. Palmer has been on a goal drought recently, which stretches back to January. However, he ended it by finding the back of the net in a 3-1 win over Liverpool last weekend. If Chelsea is to get the better of Newcastle again, then they will need Palmer to be on form.

Newcastle and Chelsea also met in the EFL Cup this campaign. That day at St. James' Park, Newcastle claimed a 2-0 victory thanks to a goal from Isak and an own goal by Axel Disasi. The Magpies went on to win the tournament at Wembley by beating Liverpool. With both Newcastle and Chelsea being fairly evenly matched, it is difficult to predict what the result will be this Sunday.

Who else can still qualify for the Champions League?

If either Newcastle or Chelsea lose this Sunday, then Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest will be licking their lips at the prospect of clinching a Champions League place. Villa and Forest are just below the top five and could capitalise on any slip-up from the teams currently in the Champions League qualifying places.

Forest has had a remarkable campaign but appears to have fallen away at the crucial time in the season. They have won just one of their last five games. However, even qualifying for the Europa League will still be a huge achievement for Nuno Espirito Santo's side. Forest play Chelsea on the final day of the season in what could be a massive game.

Villa have won four out of their last five Premier League games. Unai Emery's side had a good run in the Champions League this season before losing to Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals. Villa will be hoping for another crack at European soccer's top competition.

There is also the back door way of qualifying for the Champions League by winning the Europa League. It looks like the final of European soccer's second-tier tournament will be Tottenham Hotspur against Manchester United. Both sides comfortably won the first legs of their semi-finals and should be meeting at the San Mamés on May 21. That match will seem like a playoff match for qualification to the Champions League.