Newcastle vs. Nottingham Forest: Predicted lineups, team news and Premier League score prediction

The race to qualify for the Champions League is ongoing, with Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest facing a crucial encounter in the Premier League this Sunday.

Newcastle's Champions League hopes slipping away

Newcastle suffered a 4-0 defeat against Manchester City the last time they were out. This has left the Magpies seventh in the Premier League. They are still in with a chance of Champions League qualification. Eddie Howe's side are just three points behind City — who occupy fourth place.

The Magpies must finish in the top four, as many of their top players would want to leave the club without Champions League soccer. They may not be able to keep hold of their star forward, Alexander Isak, who has scored 17 Premier League goals so far this season.

Howe's side has a tough run of fixtures approaching. Following the match with Forest this weekend, they will play Liverpool the following Wednesday. Newcastle are also to play the Reds in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on March 16.

Can Nottingham Forest remain in the top four?

Not many would have thought that Forest would have been in contention to qualify for the Champions League at this stage of the season. Nuno Espirito Santo's side were even considered title challengers until recently.

Forest is still third in the Premier League, but recent results have been very mixed. Their 5-0 loss to Bournemouth was followed by a 7-0 win over Brighton. However, the Tricky Trees then lost 2-1 to Fulham. Like Newcastle, Forest also has a difficult run of games coming up. They face Arsenal next Wednesday and then City on March 8.

Team news and predicted lineups

After the devastating defeat to Man City last weekend, Howe is well within his right to ring the changes. Nick Pope could return in goal, with Tino Livramento and Lewis Miley also potentially starting.

Newcastle United predicted lineup: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Guimaraes, Miley, Gordon, Isak, Murphy

Espirito Santo will also likely make changes to his side that lost to Fulham last Saturday. Callum Hudson Odoi and Ibrahim Sangare could both start.

Nottingham Forest predicted lineup: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Gibbs-White, Hudson Odoi, Sangare, Anderson, Wood, Elanga

Historical context and prediction

Forest has a great history in soccer on the continent, as they have won the European Cup twice. It would be some achievement if they were to qualify for the Champions League. Newcastle played in the Champions League during the 2023/24 season and are expected to be regulars in the competition under the ownership of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

When the two sides met in the Premier League earlier in the season, Newcastle won 3-1 at the City Ground. Howe's side also defeated Forest on penalties in the EFL Cup away from home. Now, the Magpies have a home advantage and will be favorites.

Both sides have had poor results recently, so there are sure to be goals. Newcastle have Isak, but Forest has Chris Wood — who has scored 18 times in the Premier League this campaign. We can expect a high-scoring match that Newcastle edge 3-2.

How to watch Newcastle vs. Nottingham Forest

Newcastle play Nottingham Forest at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 23. The match will be televised on USA Network, Telemundo and can be streamed on Fubo.tv (free seven-day trial).