Premier League rumors: Kluivert to Newcastle, Sesko to Arsenal, Rashford out
Premier League rumors: Justin Kluivert to Newcastle United
The transfer window has closed, but Premier League clubs are still monitoring what signings could be made ahead of the summer. Justin Kluivert has starred for AFC Bournemouth this season and is now being linked with Newcastle United.
The Sun has reported, "Newcastle are lining up a move for Bournemouth star Justin Kluivert - in case they lose Alexander Isak in the summer."
Isak has scored 17 Premier League goals this season. The Magpies may have to sell him for the club to make new signings due to the division's profitability and sustainability regulations. Also, Isak will want to leave if Newcastle do not qualify for the Champions League.
Bournemouth also have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League this season, so Kluivert's future may depend on which team finishes in the top four. The player scored a hat-trick for Bournemouth in a 4-1 win at St. James' Park last month. In total, Kluivert has found the back of the net 11 times in the Premier League this campaign.
It would be fitting if Kluivert were to join Newcastle, as his father, Patrick, also played for the North East side.
Benjamin Sesko to Arsenal
Another transfer window has passed, and Arsenal have not signed an additional striker. The Gunners had a bid rejected by Aston Villa for Ollie Watkins — Unai Emery's side was not going to let their England forward go as Jhon Duran was heading to Al-Nassr.
Kai Havertz is now Arsenal's only fit centre-forward. Gabriel Jesus is out long-term with a torn cruciate ligament. Mikel Arteta's team still managed to beat Manchester City 5-1 last weekend, but there is still a lot of soccer to be played this season.
Arsenal will have to wait until the summer now before they can sign another striker. Their dream center-forward has been linked with the Gunners in the past. According to football.london, "interest in (Benjamin) Sesko has not evaporated after the failed summer interest and Arsenal have watched the forward closely."
Sesko is just 21 years old and has scored eight times in 19 Bundesliga games this season for RB Leipzig. If Arsenal can bring him to north London, then he could lead the line for the Gunners for many years.
No way back for Marcus Rashford
One of the most surprising transfers of the window was Marcus Rashford joining Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United. The player was hoping for a move to Barcelona, but it is Birmingham where he will ply his trade for the second half of the season.
It appears Rashford's time is up at Old Trafford for good. The Guardian has revealed that "Rashford is extremely unlikely to play competitively for Manchester United again even if Ruben Amorim is no longer the head coach, with the relationship between the forward and his boyhood club near irreparable."
This is a sad end to Rashford's time at United. He came through their academy and looked set to be a Red Devil for the rest of his career. However, Rashford must now focus on proving himself in a Villa shirt.