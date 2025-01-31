Premier League rumors: Mitoma to Al-Nassr, Watkins to Arsenal, Henderson to Monaco
- Al-Nassr are preparing another offer for Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma
- Ollie Watkins wants Arsenal transfer as he is a Gunners supporter
- Former Liverpool man Jordan Henderson to join Monaco from Ajax
Premier League rumors: Kaoru Mitoma to Al-Nassr
The transfer window for the Saudi Pro League clubs ends today, and Al-Nassr is on a spending spree. The team Cristiano Ronaldo plays for is strengthening the side to give the soon-to-be 40-year-old the best roster possible before he retires. Ronaldo has only won the Arab Club Champions Cup at Al-Nassr but hopes to add more silverware to his already trophy-laden cabinet.
Sky Sports has reported that "Al Nassr are preparing a new and improved offer for Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma after having a £54m bid rejected. Time is running out for the Saudi Pro League club to get a deal done, with their transfer window shutting at 8.59pm UK time on Friday."
Mitoma has been a great player for Brighton in the Premier League in recent seasons. However, he cost the Seagulls just £2.5m, so they would be making a very lucrative profit on the talented forward. If Brighton does sell, then they will have already identified a replacement for the Japanese international.
Al-Nassr is also set to add Jhon Duran from Aston Villa to its impressive squad. The Saudi Pro League team of course has Ronaldo but also Sadio Mane, and Aymeric Laporte. The Sun has revealed that "they are also weighing up a shock move for Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic." However, it is unlikely that City will let Kovacic go as they have needed him to fill in for the injured Rodri.
Ollie Watkins wants to transfer to Arsenal
If Jhon Duran completes his move to Al-Nassr, then it should rule out Ollie Watkins' proposed move to Arsenal. Aston Villa cannot afford to let both of their strikers leave the club with no one coming in to replace them.
Arsenal has had a bid rejected for Watkins, and he would want to join them as he is a fan of the club. According to the MailOnline, "Watkins would be open to joining Arsenal this month, but Aston Villa are determined to keep the England international."
The Gunners need a striker as Gabriel Jesus is injured, leaving them with only Kai Havertz as a senior center-forward. It looks like Mikel Arteta's side will have to explore other options than Watkins. However, they are in a race against time to bring in a forward with the Premier League's transfer deadline day on Monday.
Jordan Henderson on the move again
Since leaving Liverpool back in 2023, Jordan Henderson has not been able to settle anywhere. He was heavily criticised for moving to the Saudi Pro League. This was due to Henderson previously supporting the LGBTQ+ community. However, he was going to a country where same-sex relationships are illegal.
The midfielder played for just half a season with Al-Ettifaq before he returned to Europe. He has been playing for Ajax - where he has been their captain - but is now set to move again — this time to Ligue 1.
Fabrizio Romano posted on X: "AS Monaco are closing in on deal to sign Jordan Henderson from Ajax as new midfielder! Permanent move almost agreed on contract until June 2026." He was in action for Ajax last night in their Europa League win over Galatasaray but did not have the captain's armband on.
Henderson could face more criticism for going to Monaco. His move to Saudi Arabia was thought to be only about money, and he is now moving to a place where he will not have to pay taxes. However, Henderson is going back to one of Europe's top five leagues and could get the attention of new England manager Thomas Tuchel.