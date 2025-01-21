Premier League rumors: Rashford to Monaco, Grealish to Inter, Ferguson to Arsenal
- AS Monaco might be Marcus Rashford's only option
- Jack Grealish linked with Inter Milan and Dortmund
- Ferguson could join Arsenal on loan from Brighton
Premier League rumors: Marcus Rashford to AS Monaco
Marcus Rashford wants to leave Manchester United. However, a possible move to AC Milan appears to have been ruled out — with the Serie A side set to sign Kyle Walker. Milan could only register one additional English player this season, and they have gone for the Manchester City captain.
Rashford was also linked with Borussia Dortmund, but his wages are a stumbling block. However, there is a team in Ligue 1 that could be able to afford Rashford.
The Sun has reported that "Rashford could be heading to Monaco - with the Ligue 1 side rich enough to afford the most attractive of loan deals... The wealthy Ligue 1 club are understood to be considering an approach and would be willing to pay most if not all of his massive weekly wage."
Monaco is currently fourth in Ligue 1, and their title hopes are all but over, with Paris Saint-Germain top and undefeated in the division. However, qualifying for the Champions League is still in the principality side's reaches.
Les Rouge et Blanc could do with bolstering their forward line. They have had USMNT striker Folarin Balogun injured for much of the season with a shoulder issue.
Jack Grealish to Inter Milan
Jack Grealish is in a bit of a rut at Manchester City. He has scored just one goal in 21 appearances in all competitions this season. That goal came against League Two side Salford City in the FA Cup. Grealish has been used as a substitute by Pep Guardiola for much of the Premier League campaign so far. However, he could reinvigorate his career with a move abroad.
According to The Sun, "Grealish is being tracked by two of Europe’s biggest clubs - with his future at Manchester City increasingly uncertain... Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund are now closely monitoring developments. Grealish could well be interested in a move to Europe as he eyes a fresh start."
Many British players have moved to Serie A to ensure first-team soccer. Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour are both at Napoli, and Dele Alli has recently joined Como. Inter are in contention to win Serie A and Grealish would play alongside some top forwards including Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram.
Dortmund could also be a good option for Grealish as they are known for giving English players a chance. Jadon Sancho went back to the club on loan last season, and he is now performing well for Chelsea in the Premier League.
Evan Ferguson to Arsenal
Evan Ferguson has not been given much of a chance at Brighton & Hove Albion this season. This is due to Fabian Hurzeler playing Joao Pedro, Georginio Rutter and Danny Welbeck ahead of him. Ferguson has also been suffering from an ankle problem recently.
Ferguson has been linked with a loan move to clubs like West Ham United, AFC Bournemouth and VfB Stuttgart. However, Ben Jacobs posted on X: "Arsenal assessing striker options for January. Strong interest in Benjamin Sesko but likely a summer saga. Evan Ferguson of interest if Brighton sanction an exit but Arsenal have to buy or send Neto back. Raheem Sterling’s loan does not have a January break clause. Botafogo’s Igor Jesus also on Arsenal’s radar."
Playing for Arsenal would be a great opportunity for Ferguson. He should also get chances to play regularly — as Kai Havertz is often not the threat he should be playing up front for the Gunners.