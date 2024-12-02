Premier League rumors: Salah to PSG, Gittens to Arsenal, Rooney under pressure
Premier League rumors: Mohamed Salah to Paris Saint-Germain
Mohamed Salah again proved yesterday that he is still one of the best players in the World. The Liverpool forward assisted Cody Gakpo and scored from the penalty spot as his side defeated Manchester City 2-0 in the Premier League.
Salah is in the final year of his contract and has let everyone know that he is still yet to receive an offer of a new deal from Liverpool. Anyway, there have surely been talks going on in the background. The Egyptian has been linked with the Saudi Pro League, but he could end up staying in Europe.
According to L'Equipe (translated from French), "PSG seek to strengthen its wings and ended its star-driven policy last summer, English sources claim it is in talks with Liverpool's Egyptian star Mohamed Salah. The Parisian club denies this."
There was a time when PSG had Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe on the same roster. However, this project failed, as they did not win the Champions League. They have since been using more home-grown players without signing big names. Nevertheless, this policy may be tested if they can sign Salah.
Jamie Gittins to the Premier League
Jamie Gittens is from England and played youth soccer for his hometown club of Reading, Chelsea and Manchester City. Although, he made a name for himself in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.
The England U21 winger could return to his country as he has been linked with several Premier League clubs. Florian Plettenberg posted on X, "Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham are all interested in Dortmund’s new superstar Jamie Gittens and are closely monitoring his situation!
"The 20-year-old winger has a contract until 2028 and scored another stunning goal against FC Bayern yesterday. At the moment, Gittens is not planning a transfer in the summer. In the long term, however, he sees himself playing in the Premier League. Dortmund is reportedly seeking around €100 million for him."
Gittens has scored four times, with three assists in 12 Bundesliga games this season. This included him finding the back of the net in Dortmund's 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich at the weekend.
Wayne Rooney under pressure
Wayne Rooney was offered a managerial lifeline by Plymouth Argyle after a disastrous spell at Birmingham City. However, the Premier League legend has not taken it with his Argyle side struggling in the Championship.
Plymouth have been heavily defeated in their last two Championship games — 6-1 by Norwich City and 4-0 to Bristol City. They are now 21st in the division, which is just one place above the relegations zone. Questions will be asked as to whether Rooney is the right man for the club.
The Guardian reports that "Rooney is fighting to save his job at Plymouth Argyle, with the manager under heightened scrutiny after a hugely damaging week of results."
If Rooney is to be sacked by Plymouth, then it will be difficult to see him getting another chance in English soccer. The former Manchester United player will likely have to then move abroad to rebuild his reputation.