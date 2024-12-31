Premier League rumors: Grealish to Tottenham, Isak to stay, Delap to Chelsea
- Tottenham Hotspur & Newcastle are interested in Jack Grealish
- In-form striker Alexander Isak set to stay at Newcastle United
- Chelsea is targeting forwards including Ipswich's Liam Delap
Premier League rumors: Jack Grealish to Tottenham Hotspur
The New Year is approaching with Jack Grealish having an unfortunate statistic for 2024 — he failed to score a single goal for Manchester City. This is an awful record for a player that cost City £100 million.
When Grealish was at Aston Villa, he was the main man and had the freedom to take defenders on. However, under Pep Guardiola's system, Grealish has become restricted and was left on the bench for their 2-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League last weekend.
Grealish needs to move on from City to start playing like he did for Villa again. MailOnline published an article linking Grealish with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.
The England winger would fit in well under Ange Postecoglou's gung-ho approach to soccer. However, there are questions as to how much longer Postecoglou will be in charge at Tottenham. Also, Spurs may be without European soccer next season as they are currently 11th in the Premier League.
Newcastle could be a better option for Grealish as they are in contention to qualify for the Champions League. He could also replace Jacob Murphy in their lineup and form an exciting front three with Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.
Alexander Isak to stay
Alexander Isak is enjoying a phenomenal season for Newcastle. He has scored 12 goals, with four assists in 17 Premier League games this campaign.
His form has caught the attention of Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona. However, according to The Sun, "the prolific forward is potentially prepared to stay at St James Park - if the club finishes in the top four."
The Telegraph has also reported that "Newcastle United will resist any attempt to lure him away with a record price tag in excess of £150 million put on the Sweden international."
Liam Delap to Chelsea
Liam Delap helped Ipswich Town defeat Chelsea 2-0 yesterday in the Premier League. He scored from the penalty spot and then set up Omari Hutchinson — who secured the victory. Delap has been on impressive form this season for Ipswich, where he has scored seven times in the league. This record could earn him a move to the Blues.
talkSPORT has revealed that "Chelsea are eying both Liam Delap and Evan Ferguson as potential new striker options. The high-flying Blues are eager to bolster their forward line to ease the goal-scoring burden on Nicolas Jackson."
Ipswich would be reluctant to let Delap go, as losing him would almost mean certain relegation for the Tractor Boys. Signing Ferguson would be a more realistic target for Chelsea as he will be available — having been used sparingly by Brighton this season.