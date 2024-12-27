Premier League Table: Reordering by points in the last 5 matches
While many European leagues have a winter break, the Premier League gets even busier — with games even being played on Boxing Day. Manchester City's poor run of form continued with a 1-1 draw, with Everton. Chelsea and Manchester United both suffered surprise defeats.
Liverpool remained top of the division with a 3-1 win over Leicester City. However, if the table were reordered by points in their last five games, they would not be top.
Premier League table
TEAM
RECORD (last five games)
POINTS
Liverpool
W-D-D-W-W
43
Chelsea
W-W-W-D-L
35
Nottingham Forest
L-W-W-W-W
34
Arsenal
W-W-D-D-W
33
Newcastle
D-L-W-W-W
29
Bournemouth
W-W-D-W-D
29
Man City
W-D-L-L-D
28
Fulham
W-D-D-D-W
28
Aston Villa
W-W-L-W-L
28
Brighton
D-L-D-L-D
25
Tottenham
L-L-W-L-L
23
Brentford
W-L-W-L-L
23
West Ham
L-W-D-D-W
23
Man United
L-L-W-L-L
22
Everton
L-W-D-D-D
17
Crystal Palace
W-D-W-L-D
17
Wolves
L-L-L-W-W
15
Leicester
W-D-L-L-L
14
Ipswich Town
L-L-L-W-L
12
Southampton
L-L-L-D-L
6
And here is what things look like if we reorder by points in each team's last five games.
Premier League table ranked by last five games
TEAM
POINTS
Nottingham Forest
12
Liverpool
11
Arsenal
11
Bournemouth
11
Chelsea
10
Newcastle
10
Aston Villa
9
Fulham
9
West Ham
8
Crystal Palace
8
Everton
6
Wolves
6
Brentford
6
Man City
5
Leicester City
4
Brighton
3
Tottenham
3
Man United
3
Ipswich Town
3
Southampton
1
Nottingham Forest go top
No one would have expected Nottingham Forest to be the in-form team in the Premier League. However, credit must go to Nuno Espirito Santo. He has taken a club that had relegation fears and turned them into one that is challenging for a Champions League place.
Espirito Santo's time at Tottenham Hotspur — where he lasted just 17 matches — is the only blemish on an impressive career. He won the Championship with Wolverhampton Wanderers and the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ittihad. However, his biggest achievement could be what is about to come for this Forest side. Forest's win over Spurs on Boxing Day would have felt very sweet for Espirito Santo.
If Espirito Santo were to take Forest into the Champions League, then he could become a club legend like Brian Clough. Clough did win two European Cups with Forest, but that was in 1979 and 1980.
Bournemouth in the top four
Bournemouth would be just one point off Forest based on points in the last five games. Andoni Iraola has done a fantastic job with the Cherries, and he should be targeting European soccer for his side this season.
Qualifying for the Champions League will probably be a step too far for Bournemouth. However, making it into the Europa League / Conference would be a huge achievement for a club that has yet to play competitive soccer on the continent.
The Cherries could only draw with Crystal Palace yesterday. However, in their last five games, they have had impressive wins over Manchester United, Tottenham and Ipswich Town.
Both Manchester clubs and Tottenham in trouble
Manchester City's decline recently has been well documented. They could only draw with Everton yesterday in a match where Erling Haaland missed a penalty. Pep Guardiola's side are 14th in the reordered division. It is unclear how Guardiola will turn this around, as his teams have always been so successful.
Manchester United just have three points in their last five games — which puts them joint second last in the reordered table. Ruben Amorim's side lost 2-0 to Wolves on Boxing Day and the Portuguese manager has a huge task of rebuilding the club. Marcus Rashford appears to be frozen out after admitting he wants to leave Old Trafford — this is just one of many problems on Amorim's plate.
Tottenham have the same record as United in their last five games. Ange Postecoglou's side are entertaining to watch from a neutral perspective. However, winning should be the priority for any team. If results do not improve for Spurs, then Postecoglou's days at the club will be numbered.