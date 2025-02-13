Premier League rumors: Wharton to City, Gittens to Chelsea, Ten Hag to Feyenoord
Premier League rumors: Adam Wharton to Manchester City
Adam Wharton is back playing for Crystal Palace after missing most of the first half of the Premier League season due to groin surgery. The highly rated 21-year-old defensive midfielder is already being linked with the division's reigning champions.
Football Insider reports, "Man City scouts are keeping tabs on the progress of Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton following his return from injury."
Manchester City have missed their Ballon d'Or winning holding midfielder Rodri for much of this campaign due to him suffering a cruciate ligament tear. Perhaps if City had a fit Wharton in their ranks then they would not have had such an underwhelming season.
Wharton has already played once for England. Playing at Man City under Pep Guardiola and alongside Rodri would be a fantastic place for him to further develop his talents.
Jamie Gittens to Chelsea
Recently, Borussia Dortmund has been a finishing school for young English talent. Jadon Sancho was there, and he has since moved on to Manchester United but is now on loan at Chelsea. Jude Bellingham played for the Bundesliga side before transferring to Real Madrid. The latest player from England to come through at Dortmund is Jamie Gittens.
The Three Lions U21 winger has made 21 Bundesliga appearances for the Black and Yellow this season, scoring seven goals and making four assists. Gittens is now being linked with a move to the Premier League.
BILD has revealed (translated from German) that "Bayern (Munich) are looking into Gittens, as are Chelsea. The BVB bosses believe that lucrative offers for the 20-year-old should come in the summer."
Bayern are known for hoovering up the most talented Bundesliga players. However, Gittens was once a player in Chelsea's academy. Therefore, a return to his former club in his home country could be very appealing for him.
Erik ten Hag to Feyenoord
Erik ten Hag has been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United earlier this season. He was linked with the Borussia Dortmund job but that ended up going to Niko Kovac. Ten Hag's best bet could be to return to the Eredivisie.
According to The Mirror, "Ten Hag could be offered a career lifeline - and an unexpected return to the Netherlands - by Feyenoord."
Ten Hag was the manager of Feyenoord's fierce rivals Ajax before moving on to United. Therefore, it might be difficult for him to accept becoming Feyenoord's boss as he would not want to ruin his legacy at Ajax.
Feyenoord are without a manager following the sacking of Brian Priske. Pascal Bosschaart has been in interim charge at the Rotterdam club and they managed to beat AC Milan 1-0 in the Champions League yesterday. However, they are fifth in the Eredivisie and are in a battle to qualify for European soccer next season.