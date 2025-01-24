Premier League rumors: Garnacho to Chelsea, Silva to West Ham, Cambiaso to Man City
- Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho is an option for Chelsea
- RB Leipzig striker Andre Silva could join West Ham United on loan
- Manchester City want to sign Andrea Cambiaso from Juventus
Premier League rumors: Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea
Alejandro Garnacho helped Manchester United defeat Rangers 2-1 in the Europa League last night. At the end of the match, Garnacho looked like he was saying farewell to Old Trafford as he applauded the supporters.
Sky Sports has reported that "Garnacho is a player Chelsea have been watching closely - and a move is possible during this window or in the summer. Reports in Argentina claim Chelsea have made an official bid, but no offer had been made. Chelsea would only proceed with a deal at the right price and on the right terms, however."
United manager Ruben Amorim also revealed that he did not know Garnacho's future. He came through the club's youth system — so he would be 100% profit on their balance sheets. This is crucial for Premier League teams right now in keeping with the division's profitability and sustainability regulations.
One United player who may not be going anywhere is Marcus Rashford. According to MailOnline, "Borussia Dortmund are looking unlikely to offer an escape route to out-of-favour Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford... Rashford’s £350,000-a-week wages are thought to have ruled them out, even for a short-term deal. The move could be revisited if costs fall."
If Rashford does not get a move this transfer window, then it will look very foolish of him to have gone public about wanting to leave United. He has since been frozen out by Amorim and would have a very difficult task of reintegrating back into the side.
Andre Silva or Brian Brobbey to West Ham United
West Ham United needs to sign a striker as they only have Danny Ings as a fully fit out and out center-forward. Mohammed Kudus - who is a winger - played up front in their last Premier League game, but they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.
Florian Plettenberg posted on X: "West Ham now pushing to sign RB Leipzig striker André Silva on a 6-month loan! New talks today. Decisive round of negotiations scheduled for Friday. Some Bundesliga clubs are also keen on Silva. If a move for Silva fails, Brian Brobbey (Ajax) is an option WHUFC are considering. Decision soon."
Silva is a 29-year-old Portugal international who also has AC Milan, Sevilla and Porto on his CV. He has been used as a substitute for Leipzig for much of the season so far — meaning he has just one goal in eight Bundesliga matches.
Brobbey is just 22, so he would be more of a signing for the future of the Hammers. However, like Silva, he has just one top-flight goal this season. This will not fill West Ham fans with optimism that these two players are their top targets.
West Ham's technical director, Tim Steidten, is under huge pressure at the club as many of his signings from last summer have not worked out. The club also had to uncharacteristically sack Julen Lopetegui due to poor performances and replace him with Graham Potter.
Andrea Cambiaso to replace Kyle Walker at Manchester City
Kyle Walker is set to leave Manchester City and join AC Milan imminently. However, City have wasted no time in setting their sights on another full-back to replenish their back line. Gazzetta dello Sport published an article linking Andrea Cambiaso to City but he would cost 65m euros.
Cambiaso is a left-back who can also play on the right. He has missed just one Serie A game for Juventus this season — they are undefeated in the division. Cambiaso has also starred for Juve in the Champions League this campaign and has 13 caps for Italy.