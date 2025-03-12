Premier League rumors: Delap to Newcastle, Schlotterbeck to Liverpool, Sancho to United

Premier League rumors: Liam Delap to Newcastle United

Liam Delap has been a bright spark for Ipswich Town this season. He has scored 10 goals with two assists in 27 Premier League appearances. If the Tractor Boys are to escape relegation, they will need Delap to continue firing.

Delap is now being linked with a wealthy Premier League club. Football Insider states, "Newcastle United are plotting a big-money move for Ipswich Town star Liam Delap after sending scouts to track his progress."

The Magpies might require a striker, as Alexander Isak could leave the club in the summer. Moving to Newcastle would be an attractive option for Delap as they could be playing Champions League soccer next season.

Nico Schlotterbeck linked with Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk's contract at Liverpool expires this summer. His future is uncertain, and he is now being linked with Paris Saint-Germain. The player was spotted with PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi and strategic advisor Luis Campos after the Reds' defeat to the French side in the Champions League last night.

Liverpool will likely need to strengthen its backline in preparation for Van Dijk's departure. Bild has reported that Arne Slot's side is interested in Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck.

Schlotterbeck is a center-back who can also operate as a left-back. He has been a mainstay at the back for Dortmund this season, and the 25-year-old has 18 caps for Germany. Liverpool fans will have the chance to see Schlotterbeck in action today as Dortmund face LOSC Lille in the Champions League. That tie remains in the balance after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Jadon Sancho back to Manchester United

It looked like Jadon Sancho was set to join Chelsea permanently after joining the club on loan with an obligation to buy from Manchester United. However, the Blues may be regretting this deal as the player has scored just twice, with four assists in 22 Premier League games this campaign.

MailOnline has revealed that there is a "costly loophole that means Jadon Sancho could be back (at United) next season."

This may not be as bad as it sounds for Sancho. He left Old Trafford after falling out with their former manager, Erik ten Hag. Now Ruben Amorim is in charge, Sancho could be given a fresh start if he is to return to the club.