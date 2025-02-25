Premier League rumors: Lookman to Newcastle, Pogba to Miami, White for England

Premier League rumors: Ademola Lookman to Newcastle United

Ademola Lookman has been a key player for Atalanta in recent seasons. He scored a hat-trick in the Seria A side's Europa League final triumph over Bayer Leverkusen last year. Lookman has continued his fine form this campaign by scoring 17 goals in 29 games in all competitions.

The 27-year-old appeared to have finally settled at Atalanta after spells at Charlton Athletic, Everton, RB Leipzig, Fulham and Leicester City. However, Lookman's penalty miss in Atalanta's defeat in the Champions League by Club Brugge has led to a public falling out with his manager, Gian Piero Gasperini.

This could lead to Lookman leaving the Italian side and returning to the Premier League. TEAMtalk has reported that "Newcastle are considering a summer move for Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman and could face competition from Manchester United."

The Magpies might need a proven striker next season, especially if they have to sell Alexander Isak. Man United also requires a center-forward, as Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have not demonstrated the quality to lead Ruben Amorim's side.

Paul Pogba to Inter Miami

Inter Miami's start to their MLS campaign did not go to plan. They had Tomas Aviles sent off and needed Telasco Segovia to equalise in the 100th minute to rescue a point against New York City FC.

There is huge pressure on the Herons to win MLS Cup this year, as they failed to do so last season. This was even with having Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba on their roster.

Miami may need to strengthen its squad further. Despite MLS' salary cap regulations, the team continues to be linked with star names. Paul Pogba was at Miami's game last weekend. This led to the Manchester Evening News revealing that the midfielder's "most likely destination at the moment seems to be Inter Miami."

Pogba has been without a club since Juventus terminated his contract following his ban for doping. The former Manchester United player is now allowed to train and can play again next month after his ban was reduced.

Ben White for England

Arsenal right-back Ben White has not played for England since he left the Qatar World Cup amid a rumored clash with Gareth Southgate's assistant Steve Holland. The player has been heavily criticized for walking out on his country.

Now England has a new manager and coaching staff, White could represent the Three Lions again. According to The Sun, "White has held talks with Thomas Tuchel over a potential England return."

White's Premier League season has been disrupted by the defender having to undergo knee surgery. However, he returned as a substitute for Arsenal in their defeat to West Ham United last Saturday.