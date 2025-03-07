Premier League rumors: Mateta to United, Elliot on loan, Greenwood for Jamaica

Premier League rumors: Jean-Philippe Mateta to Manchester United

Jean-Philippe Mateta was on the end of one of the worst challenges by Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts in an FA Cup tie last weekend. This resulted in the Crystal Palace player having to go off on a stretcher and have 25 stitches. Despite this, Mateta is enjoying one of the most prolific seasons of his career.

The Frenchman has scored 12 goals, with two assists in 27 Premier League matches this campaign. He is now being considered by one of the biggest clubs in the division. The Sun has published an article linking Mateta with Manchester United.

The Red Devils require a proven goalscorer, as Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have failed to impress at Old Trafford. Palace could cash in on Mateta just as they did when selling Michael Olise to Bayern Munich last summer.

United have also been linked with Ruben Amorim's former player at Sporting, Viktor Gyokeres. However, according to the Mirror, "United could miss out on Viktor Gyokeres this summer with the striker pushing for a move to a club who can offer him Champions League football."

Amorim's side is currently 14th in the Premier League. Therefore, United's only hope of qualifying for the Champions League is to win the Europa League. However, dreams of that hang in the balance after last night's 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie.

Harvey Elliot to go on loan

Harvey Elliot scored the winning goal for Liverpool against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this week. However, he has lacked game time under Arne Slot this season. He has made only 10 Premier League appearances this campaign, with just one assist to his name.

Football Insider has revealed that "Liverpool could be willing to allow Harvey Elliott to leave the club on loan amid speculation about his future in Arne Slot’s team."

Elliot joined Liverpool from Fulham back in 2019. Whilst he was often a regular under Jurgen Klopp, Elliot could flourish playing week in, week out at a club of the Cottagers' stature.

Mason Greenwood to represent Jamaica

Mason Greenwood made just one appearance for England in 2020, but his controversial past has made him ineligible to represent the Three Lions. The accusations of rape and assault also forced him out of Manchester United.

Greenwood has rebuilt his career on the pitch with a loan move to Getafe and a permanent transfer to Marseille. This season, he has scored 15 goals, with three assists in 24 Ligue 1 games. Fichajes have even reported that Atletico Madrid is interested in the forward.

He may not be able to play for England anymore. However, Greenwood might get an opportunity with another country. The Sun has revealed that "Greenwood has officially asked to switch allegiances from England to Jamaica."

The Reggae Boyz are now managed by former England manager Steve McLaren. To improve their roster, Jamaica have recruited many dual nationals, including Michail Antonio and Ravel Morrison. Jamaica aspires to qualify for the World Cup, but it remains to be seen if Greenwood will be accepted by the national team and its supporters.