Premier League news and rumors: Juventus are interested in Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali and more

Premier League news and rumors: Juventus want Sandro Tonali

Sandro Tonali helped Newcastle United defeat Crystal Palace 5-0 in the Premier League yesterday as he assisted Harvey Barnes' goal just before half-time. The midfielder now has three assists, with five goals in 39 games in all competitions this season. Tonali has been a hit at St. James' Park despite being banned for 10 months for breaching betting regulations.

Tonali played for Brescia and AC Milan before joining Newcastle in 2023. However, he is now being linked with a move back to Serie A. Gazzetta dello Sport published an article linking Tonali with Juventus.

It is an exciting time to be a part of Newcastle as they have just won the EFL Cup, are currently third in the Premier League, and are set to qualify for the Champions League. Juventus are fourth in Serie A and are, of course, one of the biggest Italian clubs. Therefore, it would be a tempting move for Tonali, especially as it would also mean returning to his country.

James Maddison could replace Kevin De Bruyne at Man City

There has been much talk about Kevin De Bruyne leaving Manchester City and where his next destination will be. However, there has not been much speculation as to how Pep Guardiola will replace one of the best midfielders the Premier League has ever seen.

According to Fichajes (translated from Spanish), "City are already looking to the future, and one of the names that has entered their list of targets is James Maddison... the current Premier League champions would be willing to put a £60 million offer on the table to sign the English talent."

Tottenham Hotspur bought Maddison from Leicester City for £40 million, so they could make a profit on the player. This is very important as clubs try so hard to abide by the Premier League's profitability and sustainability regulations.

Maddison has scored nine goals, with six assists, in 30 games in the division this season. However, the worry would be that he could lack game time at City, which is what has happened to his England teammate Jack Grealish at the club.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher linked with West Ham

There have been rumors that Chelsea is interested in Caoimhin Kelleher as the Liverpool goalkeeper looks to leave Anfield to ensure first-team soccer. Kelleher has played 10 times in the Premier League this season. However, he has only had a chance to impress when Alisson has been injured.

The Mirror has revealed that "West Ham are keen to sign Caoimhin Kelleher in the summer transfer window, but there is likely to be plenty of competition for the Liverpool goalkeeper."

The Hammers want a new goalkeeper as Alphonse Areola and Łukasz Fabiański have shared the role this season. Graham Potter's side has also been linked with Aaron Ramsdale, but the Southampton goalkeeper is also being linked with several Premier League sides, including Manchester United.