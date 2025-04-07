Premier League rumors: Ramsdale to Newcastle, Eze to Arsenal, Shaw to Brighton

Premier League rumors: Aaron Ramsdale to Newcastle United

Southampton were relegated from the Premier League yesterday. However, their goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will not want to be playing for them in the Championship next season. The keeper was left out of Thomas Tuchel's most recent England roster and will need to perform in the top flight if he is to make it to the World Cup next year.

Football Insider has reported that "Eddie Howe is a “big fan” of Aaron Ramsdale as Newcastle United weigh up spending £25million on a new goalkeeper this summer."

Ramsdale who is 26, could be Newcastle's long-term replacement for their 32-year-old keeper Nick Pope. There has also been talk of Ramsdale returning to his former club AFC Bournemouth. Leeds United could also be an option for the goalie if they are to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Arsenal & Liverpool interested in Eberechi Eze

Crystal Palace sold Michael Olise to Bayern Munich last summer which contributed to their poor start to the season. However, the Eagles could still be in line to cash in on another one of their bright young talents.

According to CaughtOffside, "Arsenal and Liverpool look set to be among the main teams competing for the transfer of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze this summer."

Eze is a very entertaining player who will dribble at defenders. He has scored twice, with eight assists in 26 Premier League games this season. The forward came off the bench to score for England against Latvia in their recent World Cup qualifying fixture.

The Gunners will need to strengthen their front line if they are to mount a more convincing title challenge next campaign. Liverpool could lose Mohamed Salah at the end of the season when his contract expires, so Eze could be in line to try and help the Reds fill a massive void that the Egyptian would leave.

Kofi Shaw linked with Brighton and Bournemouth

Brighton & Hove Albion and AFC Bournemouth have both earned plaudits for their impressive recruitment in recent seasons. Both appear to be ahead of other teams when it comes to scouting and signing young talent that goes under the radar of bigger clubs.

Bristol Rovers have had an 18-year-old in Kofi Shaw playing for them in League One this season. This has attracted the attention of the two Premier League clubs. MailOnline has revealed that "Brighton, Bournemouth and Burnley from the Championship, among others, are watching his development closely."

Burnley could be set to return to the Premier League next season as they are currently top of the Championship. However, the Clarets will be expected to be in a relegation battle in their first season back in the top flight of English soccer. Moving to Brighton or Bournemouth who are ninth and 10th in the Premier League respectively should be better for Shaw's development.