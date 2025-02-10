Premier League table: Re-ranking by points earned in the last 5 matches
'Form is temporary, class is permanent' is a famous saying in sports. However, a run of form at a crucial time in the Premier League could have everlasting effects on a club's fortunes. It could determine relegation, a Champions League place or the title.
Premier League table
TEAM
RECORD (last five games)
POINTS
Liverpool
D-D-W-W-W
56
Arsenal
D-W-D-W-W
50
Nottingham Forest
W-D-W-L-W
47
Chelsea
D-D-W-L-W
43
Man City
W-D-W-W-L
41
Newcastle
W-W-L-W-L
41
Bournemouth
W-D-W-W-L
40
Aston Villa
W-W-D-D-L
37
Fulham
D-L-W-L-W
36
Brighton
D-W-W-L-L
34
Brentford
W-D-L-W-L
31
Crystal Palace
D-W-W-L-W
30
Man United
D-W-L-W-L
29
Tottenham
L-L-L-L-W
27
West Ham
L-W-L-D-L
27
Everton
L-L-W-W-W
26
Wolves
L-L-L-L-W
19
Leicester
L-L-L-W-L
17
Ipswich
D-L-L-L-L
16
Southampton
L-L-L-L-W
9
And here is what things look like if we reorder by points earned in their last five matches.
Premier League table ranked by points earned in the last 5 matches
TEAM
POINTS (last five matches)
Liverpool
11
Arsenal
11
Nottingham Forest
10
Man City
10
Bournemouth
10
Crystal Palace
10
Newcastle
9
Everton
9
Chelsea
8
Aston Villa
8
Fulham
7
Brighton
7
Brentford
7
Man United
7
West Ham
4
Tottenham
3
Wolves
3
Leicester
3
Southampton
3
Ipswich
1
Crystal Palace and Everton jump up
Crystal Palace had a bad start to the Premier League — where they did not win until matchday nine. Kudos must go to the Palace owners for sticking with Oliver Glasner during this time. Many other clubs would have run out of patience with their manager. Glasner had a lot of credit in the bank for how his side performed the previous season. He has turned their current campaign around and they have claimed 10 points in their last five games.
Only Liverpool and Arsenal have more points than Palace in the rearranged table. The Eagles are on the kind of form that earns European qualification. Due to their bad start, unfortunately, playing in Europe next season appears to be out of reach for Palace. However, finishing in the top half would be respectable for the south London side.
David Moyes' return to Everton could not have gone much better. The Toffees legend has steered them away from the relegation zone with three wins in their last three games. Everton are not out of the woods yet but are on their way to Premier League safety. This is crucial for the club as they prepare to move to their new stadium next season. It is the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park this week and Liverpool should be worried about this in-form Everton side.
Spurs drop even further down
Tottenham Hotspur have won just one of their last five games. This puts them on the same amount of points in the rearranged table as Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester City and Southampton. These teams are in a relegation battle that Spurs could get dragged into.
Ange Postecoglou's side were knocked out of both the EFL Cup and FA Cup last week. This put even more pressure on the manager who claimed to always win trophies in his second season at a club. Now Spurs can only win the Europa League, but even that looks unlikely given the injury troubles that they have.
Bad viewing for bottom three
The bottom three stay the same in the rearranged table, but Ipswich Town drops to the foot of the table. Kieran McKenna's side have claimed just a single point in their last five games — which came against Fulham.
Leicester, Southampton and Ipswich were the three teams that were promoted from the Championship last season. Unfortunately, for them, it looks like they will be making a swift return to English soccer's second tier.
It would not be great for the Premier League if the same three teams that got promoted go straight back down. For Southampton, it is only a matter of time before they are relegated. Given the form of Leicester and Ipswich, it is difficult to see either of them surviving too. Their only hope is for Wolves to also continue struggling. That could give a lifeline to one of the clubs.