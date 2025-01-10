Premier League rumors: Moyes to Everton, Kvaratskhelia to Liverpool, Matic to Ipswich
- David Moyes set to return to Everton to replace Sean Dyche
- Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia linked with Liverpool
- Ipswich want to sign Olympique Lyonnais' Nemanja Matic
Premier League rumors: David Moyes to Everton
Everton sacked Sean Dyche just before they played Peterborough United in the FA Cup yesterday. They managed a 2-0 win with Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman in charge, but the Toffees are lining up David Moyes to return as their next boss.
Sky Sports has reported that "Moyes is meeting with Everton officials today to agree a deal to return to the club... he'll join the club on a contract of at least two years. Moyes is expected to be in position over the weekend."
Moyes spent 11 years as Everton's manager before departing to replace Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United in 2013. It did not work out for Moyes at United — he has since become a bit of a journeyman.
The Scotsman managed Real Sociedad, then Sunderland, before having two spells at West Ham United. He was successful at the Hammers, where he won the Europa Conference League. However, his often unexciting style of play led to his exit from the London Stadium.
Dyche's approach to soccer was not popular at Goodison Park, and it does feel with Moyes that they are getting a like-for-like replacement. However, Everton is desperate to stay in the Premier League as the club is set to move to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock at the end of the season.
It is fitting that club legend Moyes is returning to his spiritual home of Goodison Park for the team's final games there. Everton are currently just one point above the relegation zone, so Moyes' task will be far from a ceremonial one.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Liverpool
Liverpool is currently at the top of the Premier League but is still looking to strengthen its roster — Arsenal and Nottingham Forest are just six points behind them in the division. Arne Slot's side also needs to have a contingency plan in case Mohamed Salah does not renew his contract at the club.
The Athletic has revealed that "Liverpool could consider a move to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli — should it be decided that he is to exit the club in this transfer window."
Kvaratskhelia has scored five goals, with three assists in 17 Serie A games for Napoli this season. However, L'Equipe has also published an article linking him with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germian.
Nemanja Matic to Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town are currently in the Premier League's relegation zone. Kieran McKenna's side needs to strengthen this month to boost its chance of staying in the division.
One position that Ipswich need to bring in competition for is defensive midfield. They signed Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City last summer. However, the move has not worked out, with Phillips starting just one of his last four games for the club.
The Tractor Boys could bring in another holding midfielder with Premier League experience. Florian Plettenberg posted on X: "Understand Ipswich Town exploring deal to sign Nemanja Matic! Como, Napoli, and Fiorentina are also monitoring the situation. 36 y/o midfielder from Lyon with a contract valid until 2026."
Lyon needs to raise funds as they have been threatened with relegation due to financial issues. Matic has played in England for Chelsea and Manchester United. He won the Premier League twice with the Blues.