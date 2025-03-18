Premier League rumors: Postecoglou replacements, Kelleher to Bournemouth, Walker to Milan

Premier League rumors: Ange Postecoglou replacements

Ange Postecoglou is under huge pressure at Tottenham Hotspur, with the team 14th in the Premier League. His future might depend on if he can win the Europa League, as that would qualify Spurs for the Champions League.

Postecoglou has been praised for his entertaining style of soccer and has sympathy for the amount of injuries that his side has had. However, his gung-ho approach to the game may be a reason why so many of his players have been out of action.

Spurs have changed managers regularly since Mauricio Pochettino was sacked. Jose Mourinho replaced the Argentine, but he lost his job just before the EFL Cup final against Manchester City, which the club went on to lose with Ryan Mason in charge. Nuno Espirito Santo had a brief stint as Tottenham boss, and Antonio Conte left the club after a furious outburst in a press conference.

Tottenham need to find a manager who they are going to stick with, and some top Premier League coaches have been linked with the role. The Telegraph has reported that "Andoni Iraola and Marco Silva will be among the leading candidates to succeed Ange Postecoglou if Tottenham Hotspur feel forced into changing the club’s head coach."

Iraola and Silva have both impressed at AFC Bournemouth and Fulham, respectively. Both sides are in the top ten of the Premier League and have qualifying for Europe in their reach. Despite Tottenham potentially being without soccer on the continent next season, the lure of managing the club could be too tempting for either manager.

Caoimhin Kelleher to AFC Bournemouth

Caoimhin Kelleher has proved to be a reliable goalkeeper for Alisson Becker at Liverpool when the Brazilian was injured earlier in the season. However, Kelleher has not played in the Premier League since Alisson returned to action. The Irishman could leave the club in search of first-team soccer.

According to The Sun, "Bournemouth are confident of beating Big Six clubs to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher this summer... Chelsea, Tottenham and Carabao winners Newcastle are also interested."

Bournemouth have had Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal this season, who is on loan from Chelsea. The Cherries do not have an option to buy Arrizabalaga. Therefore, if he returns to Stamford Bridge, this could pave the way for Kelleher to head to the south coast.

Kyle Walker to join AC Milan permanently

Kyle Walker is currently on loan at AC Milan from Manchester City, and the Italian club are set to sign him permanently. This is a somewhat unceremonious way for Walker to depart City after eight years at the club. However, there is often no time for sentiment in soccer.

Gazzetta dello Sport has reported (translated from Italian) "Walker will continue in red and black, thanks to a list of qualities that are difficult to find all together in the - small - sum to be paid to redeem him."

Walker's form for Milan in Serie A has earned the 34-year-old a place in Thomas Tuchel's first England roster. The defender will be part of the Three Lions side to face Albania and Latvia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.