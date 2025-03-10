Tottenham player ratings: Who stood out in the draw vs. Bournemouth?

AFC Bournemouth's European qualification hopes are dwindling as they threw away a two-goal lead against Tottenham Hotspur. Ange Postecoglou appears to be prioritising their Europa League tie with AZ Alkmaar this Thursday, starting the game with Heung-Min Son and James Maddison on the bench. The two players made an impact when they came on, especially Son, who scored the late penalty that rescued a point for Tottenham.

Tottenham–Bournemouth Premier League player ratings

Below, we're rating the Tottenham players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Guglielmo Vicario (GK): 6

Making his fourth straight Premier League appearance, Vicario spared Cristian Romero's blushes by saving from Evanilson after the Spurs defenders' error. There was not much the goalkeeper could have done to prevent Bournemouth's opener. However, he would have been disappointed to have been chipped by Evanilson, who scored their second. Vicario was then beaten by Justin Kluivert, but luckily, his shot came back off the post.

Pedro Porro (RB): 5

Porro gave the ball away and was, therefore, out of position, which led to Bournemouth's opening goal. Destiny Udogie came on for him late in the game.

Kevin Danso (CB): 4

Danso mistimed his header, allowing Milos Kerkez's cross to find Marcus Tavernier, who scored. He also got too close to Kluivert, allowing the Bournemoth player to set up Evanilson's goal.

Cristian Romero (CB): 4

Romero was thrown in as Tottenham's captain in his first league game since December. He was rusty as he gifted Evanilson a chance early on. Romero struggled to get back as Justin Kluivert scored, but fortunately, that was ruled out for offside. The Argentine was replaced by Micky van de Ven after 61 minutes. However, Bournemouth doubled their lead just four minutes later.

Djed Spence (LB): 5

Spence lost Tavernier, who was able to tap in Bournemouth's first goal of the game. The Spurs defender did grow into the game, though.

Midfielders

Yves Bissouma (CDM): 4

Bissouma was overrun by Bournemouth's attack. He was replaced by Lucas Bergvall at half time. However, Bergvall was also beaten by the Cherries' attackers on too many occasions but did keep the ball better.

Rodrigo Bentancur (CM): 5

Bentancur did little and was taken off for Maddison as Tottenham looked to get back into the game. Maddison did give away possession, which led to a chance for Kluivert. However, Maddison then played the ball through to Son, which resulted in Tottenham being awarded their penalty.

Pape Matar Sarr (CM): 7

Sarr linked up very well with the Spurs forwards. He was also lucky that his cross ended up in the back of the Bournemouth goal.

Forwards

Brennan Johnson (RW): 5

Johnson struggled to get involved and was replaced by Son at the break. The South Korean made an instant impact, firing a shot just wide from the edge of the box. Son also won and slotted in the penalty that made the score 2-2.

Dominic Solanke (ST): 5

Solanke held the ball up well but was never a real threat against his former club.

Wilson Odobert (LW): 6

Odobert was one of the few Spurs players who put in a credible shift. He worked hard and switched to the right-hand side when Son came on.

Substitutes

Heung-Min Son, 8/10

Lucas Bergvall, 5/10

James Maddison, 6/10

Micky van de Ven, 5/10