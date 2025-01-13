Premier League rumors: Walker to Milan, Garnacho to Napoli, Alvarez to Monaco
- Manchester City's Kyle Walker linked with both AC Milan and Inter Milan
- Alejandro Garnacho could replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at SSC Napoli
- AS Monaco have made a bid to sign West Ham United's Edson Alvarez
Premier League rumors: Kyle Walker to Milan
Kyle Walker was left out of Manchester City's roster for their 8-0 win over Salford City in the FA Cup last weekend. Pep Guardiola then made the shock announcement that Walker had asked to leave the club.
Walker has been a great servant to Man City — winning the Premier League six times. However, this season, the defender has been in and out of the team, and it appears that he is off the pace for Guardiola's side. Walker has recently been linked with moves to the Saudi Pro League and his former club, Sheffield United — which is in the Championship. Now, he could be on his way to AC Milan or Inter Milan.
The Telegraph has reported that "AC Milan are closing in on Kyle Walker and will look to finalise a move for the England full-back early this week on a two-and-a-half year deal." Although, according to MailOnline, "Walker is poised to quit the Premier League and join Inter Milan on a season-long loan. The Manchester City star, 34, is due to travel to Italy after being snapped up on a £300,000-a-week deal by the Serie A giants."
At Inter, Walker would challenge for the Serie A title as they are second and just four points off the leaders, Napoli. Inter's city rivals Milan are way down in eighth place in Italy's top flight. Both sides have Champions League soccer this season. However, it appears the Rossoneri are prepared to offer Walker a longer deal.
Moving to Serie A rather than to the Saudi Pro League or the Championship would help Walker's chances of continuing to play for England. Walker would play alongside English players Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Milan. They also could add Marcus Rashford from Manchester United to their squad this January. Inter do not have any players from England on their roster.
Alejandro Garnacho to Napoli
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was left out of Napoli's roster for their 2-0 victory over Hellas Verona in Serie A yesterday. The winger is set to join Paris Saint-Germain, but Antonio Conte's side could have a ready-made replacement in Alejandro Garnacho.
Sport Italia has published an article linking Garnacho to Napoli. The Argentine was notably left out of Manchester United's squad when they played Manchester City in the Premier League earlier this season. He has since been used sparingly by Ruben Amorim. Although Garnacho did start and assist Bruno Fernandes in their win over Arsenal in the FA Cup on Sunday.
It would be fitting for Garnacho to play for Napoli as he is from Argentina. The country's most famous son, Diego Maradona, was a star for the Azzurri, and their stadium is now named after him. Garnacho would also be joining the Serie A leaders and be reunited with former United player Scott McTominay.
Edson Alvarez to Monaco
West Ham United have recently appointed a new manager, Graham Potter. This could cause uncertainty in the Hammers roster, but Edson Alvarez started in Potter's first game in charge — a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the FA Cup.
Alvarez has recently been the subject of interest from one of the biggest clubs in Ligue 1, AS Monaco. Fabrizio Romano posted on X: "Monaco have submitted initial bid for Edson Alvarez, loan proposal has been rejected by West Ham. Talks continue as Monaco want Alvarez and can offer UCL football; but not easy as West Ham still consider the Mexican midfielder as important player."
Monaco is currently third in Ligue 1, so they are in contention to play in the Champions League next season as well. Right now West Ham -—who are 14th in the Premier League — are closer to the relegation places than they are to the European spots.