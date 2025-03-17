Premier League rumors: Newcastle want Isak, Raphinha to United, Gibbs-White called up

Premier League rumors: Newcastle want Alexander Isak to stay

Newcastle United won the EFL Cup yesterday, with Alexander Isak scoring the winner against Liverpool. This was Newcastle's first major domestic trophy since 1955. Now that they have made history, the Magpies face a battle to keep Isak at the club.

Isak is regarded as one of the best strikers in soccer, and rightly so. He has scored 19 goals, with five assists in 25 Premier League games this season. However, Eddie Howe's side remains sixth in the division and faces a battle to qualify for the Champions League.

Without being in European soccer's top competition, it might be difficult for Newcastle to keep Isak. TEAMtalk has reported that "Newcastle United are desperate to retain Alexander Isak but are keeping a close eye on several strikers as Liverpool ramp up their interest in the Swede.

"One of the names under consideration is Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap... Newcastle are also admirers of Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres, though the competition for him is fierce. He has a release clause of around £84m, which the Magpies would likely have to match."

Delap has proved this campaign that he can cut it in the Premier League. He could also be available this summer if Ipswich are to be relegated. Gyokerers has a phenomenal record at Sporting in the Liga Portugal this season of 28 goals in 25 matches. However, he would be costly, and Newcastle must still abide by the Premier League's profitability and sustainability regulations.

Raphinha to Manchester United

Raphinha played for Leeds United, but that is still not stopping him from being linked with their bitter rivals Manchester United. The rivalry between Leeds and United is particularly fierce as it goes back to the Wars of the Roses when the House of Lancaster and House of York were pitted against each other.

According to Fichajes (translated from Spanish), "In a bold move by Manchester United, it has been revealed that the club is stepping up its efforts to secure the signing of Raphinha from FC Barcelona. With a tempting offer of €70 million on the table, the Red Devils are looking to strengthen their squad with the talented Brazilian winger."

He has found the back of the net 13 and made 11 assists in 17 La Liga games this season for Barca. United have been criticized recently for their staff cuts. Signing a player for that amount of money would not go down well when people are losing their jobs.

Morgan Gibbs-White called up for England

It was a surprise to many that Morgan Gibbs-White was not included in Thomas Tuchel's initial roster for England's fixtures against Albania and Latvia. However, with Cole Palmer potentially missing through injury, Gibbs-White has now been called up.

England Football announced that "Gibbs-White has been added to the England squad. The Nottingham Forest midfielder will now report to St. George’s Park alongside the rest of the squad ahead of the Three Lions’ opening 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers."

Gibbs-White has scored five goals, with seven assists in 25 Premier League games this season. This has helped Forest have an unprecedented campaign where they are currently third in the division. The 25-year-old will be keen to add to his two England caps.