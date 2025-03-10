Premier League table: 5 most important matches remaining

The title race is over, with Liverpool 15 points ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League. However, there is still a lot to play for in the division this season. Many clubs still have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League. Also, there is a slim chance that one of the current bottom three could survive from relegation.

Premier League table

TEAM RECORD (last five games) POINTS Liverpool W-D-W-W-W 70 Arsenal W-W-L-D-D 55 Nottingham Forest W-L-L-D-W 51 Chelsea W-L-L-W-W 49 Man City L-W-L-W-L 47 Brighton L-W-W-W-W 46 Aston Villa D-D-W-L-W 45 Bournemouth L-W-L-L-D 44 Newcastle W-L-L-W-L 44 Fulham W-W-L-W-L 42 Crystal Palace W-L-W-W-W 39 Brentford L-W-W-D-L 38 Tottenham W-W-W-L-D 34 Man United L-L-D-W-D 34 Everton D-W-D-D-D 33 West Ham D-L-L-W-W 33 Wolves W-L-W-L-D 23 Ipswich L-D-L-L-L 17 Leicester L-L-L-L-L 17 Southampton W-L-L-L-L 9

Arsenal vs. Chelsea — Sunday, March 16

Arsenal is realistically out of the title race, but the Gunners need to start looking over their shoulders now. A place in next season's Champions League is not yet guaranteed. Mikel Arteta's side is in danger of their season fizzling out and dropping out of the top four. Arsenal plays fourth-placed Chelsea this weekend in the Premier League, which is a massive game in the race to qualify for European soccer's elite competition.

The Gunners have now not won in their last three league games. Much of this has been put down to Arsenal not having a fit center-forward with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus currently injured. They have dallied about in recruiting a new striker in recent transfer windows. Now, Arsenal are paying the price for this as they are having to play midfielder Mikel Merino up front.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have won their last two games. This is despite their star player, Cole Palmer, being out of form. He has now not scored or made an assist in his last seven Premier League matches. Enzo Maresca's style of soccer has been criticized, but they are finding ways to win. Left-back Marc Cucurella scored the winner last weekend for Chelsea against Leicester City.

Ipswich Town vs. Wolves — Saturday, April 5

Wolverhampton Wanderers is the only club that could probably fall back into the Premier League's bottom three. As it stands, Wolves are just six points above Ipswich Town and Leicester City, who both have 17 points. Southampton appear to be dead and buried as they have just nine points.

Ipswich have a real 'six-pointer' match against Wolves at the beginning of April. A win for the Tractor Boys would help in their bid to claw their way out of the relegation zone. Whilst a victory for Wolves could plunge Ipswich to almost certain relegation.

Wolves vs. Leicester City — Saturday, April 26

Like Ipswich, Leicester City also have an outside chance of relegation. The Foxes play Wolves at the end of April in a match that could decide who goes back down to the Championship.

Ruud van Nistelrooy had a promising start to his managerial career; he was at PSV Eindhoven and then had spells as an assistant and caretaker manager at Manchester United. However, his future as a coach would be plunged into uncertainty if he were to have a relegation with Leicester on his CV. That is if Van Nistelrooy is still their manager by then, with many calls for him to be replaced before the end of the campaign.

Wolves claimed many plaudits last season under Gary O'Neil. However, the club continued to sell their best players. Notably, Max Kilman left for West Ham United and Pedro Neto was sold to Chelsea. O'Neil was sacked earlier in the campaign and replaced by Vítor Pereira. However, they are not safe from relegation just yet.

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa — Monday, April 28

Manchester City were expected to be challenging for the Premier League title, but a torrid run of form has left them scrapping for a Champions League place. Pep Guardiola's side is currently outside of the top four, with many other clubs still in contention for those all-important places.

City has been very inconsistent recently, with three losses and two wins in their last five games. Many players at the club are playing for their futures, with Guardiola set to rebuild his roster in the summer. One casualty could be their £100 million signing from 2021, Jack Grealish. The England forward has not lived up to his transfer fee and creates the wrong headlines off the field.

The Monday night match between City and Aston Villa at the end of April could decide Champions League places. Villa will also be vying to qualify for the competition again. They recruited well in January when they signed Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio. They have both flourished at Villa Park and could be key to Unai Emery's side getting back into the top four.

Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea — Sunday, May 25

The final day of the Premier League season often creates drama, with all of the matches kicking off at the same time. Sergio Aguero's title-winning goal for Man City against Queens Park Rangers back in 2012 is the standout final-day moment in the division's history.

This season's Premier League title should be wrapped up by the final day, with Liverpool having such an advantage right now. However, the top four places could still be up for grabs. The match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea could decide who clinches a Champions League spot.