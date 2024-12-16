Premier League rumors: Pereira to Wolves, Kimmich to City, Alli to Como
- Vítor Pereira could replace Gary O'Neil as Wolverhampton Wanderers manager
- Manchester City target Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich to save their season
- Former Tottenham Hotspur and Everton midfielder Dele Alli linked with Como
Premier League rumors: Vitor Pereira to Wolves
Gary O'Neil was sacked last weekend following Wolverhampton Wanderers' 2-1 loss to Ipswich Town in the Premier League. The result meant that Wolves are 19th in the division and are on a run of four straight defeats.
O'Neil only joined Wolves at the start of last season, when he took over at short notice from Julen Lopetegui — who had grown frustrated at the club's transfer policy. The former Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, West Ham United, and Norwich City midfielder had a promising first campaign. Wolves finished 14th, but they then continued to sell their best players. Max Kilman left for West Ham, and Pedro Neto joined Chelsea.
This season has been a disaster, and Wolves need someone to save them from relegation. However, they are targeting a manager with no Premier League experience. The Guardian has reported that "Wolves are optimistic about appointing the Portuguese coach Vítor Pereira as their next head coach."
Pereira is the manager of Al-Shabab — a team that is sixth in the Saudi Pro League. His managerial career has taken him all over the world. He won the Primeira Liga twice with Porto, the Super League Greece with Olympiacos and the Chinese Super League with Shanghai SIPG. He has also been in charge of Fenerbahce, Corinthians, Flamengo and 1860 Munich.
Joshua Kimmich to Manchester City
Manchester City suffered another embarrassing loss yesterday in the Premier League. With just two minutes of normal time remaining, they were leading rivals Manchester United but lost 2-1. Pep Guardiola's side are on a poor run of form that has seen them lose five of their last seven Premier League matches.
City are missing their Ballon d'Or winning midfielder Rodri — who will miss the season with a cruciate ligament tear. They need to recruit a top player in January who can replace Rodri in the defensive midfield role.
According to the Daily Star, "City have added Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich to their January shopping list. The versatile German international, 29, who can operate in midfield or as a wing back, is out of contract at the end of the season. And that means Kimmich could be available for as little as £10million in next month’s window."
Kimmich has experience playing under Guardiola at Bayern and could be tempted by a reunion with his old manager.
Dele Alli to Como 1907
Como 1907 boasted having stars of the acting world Kiera Knightly, Michael Fassbender and Adrien Brody in attendance at their 2-0 home win over AS Roma in Serie A yesterday. The team managed by Cesc Fabregas also had Dele Alli in the stands — and the former Tottenham Hotspur and Everton midfielder could be joining the club.
Fabregas was quoted by the MailOnline saying, "I don't want to talk too much about this but perhaps there is a chance Dele will start training with us after Christmas. It would be to help him get in shape and nothing more."
Of course, if Alli impresses in training, then Como will no doubt want to add him to their roster. Alli has been a free agent since leaving Everton last summer.