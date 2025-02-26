Premier League rumors: Van Nistelrooy under pressure, Livramento to City, Ramsdale to Chelsea

Premier League rumors: Ruud van Nistelrooy under pressure

Ruud van Nistelrooy would have been well aware of Leicester City's weaknesses, as he defeated them twice during his spell as Manchester United's caretaker manager. However, the Dutchman has been unable to turn around the Foxes' fortunes since becoming their boss.

Since defeating Tottenham Hotspur at the end of January, Leicester has suffered three straight Premier League defeats. Their next match is against a West Ham United side who just beat Arsenal. The Foxes are in the relegation zone and have a slim chance of surviving.

Football Insider has reported that "Van Nistelrooy is under growing pressure at Leicester City following a dismal run of form since his arrival as Steve Cooper’s replacement in November... Van Nistelrooy’s departure is not likely to be immediate, but failure to show improvements in the coming week will make his future untenable."

Appointing Van Nistelrooy was a strange one for a club fighting relegation. He spent his entire playing career scoring goals for top clubs, including United, Real Madrid and PSV Eindhoven. His coaching experience so far has only been at two of those clubs — the Red Devils and PSV. These are teams that expect to be challenging at the top of the table. Therefore, being at the bottom of a division is very new to Van Nistelrooy.

Tino Livramento to Manchester City

Kyle Walker's time at Manchester City appears to be up. He is now on loan at AC Milan, and the Serie A side has an option to buy him in the summer. The Cityzens now only have Rico Lewis as a recognised right-back. Recently, they have also drafted midfielder Matheus Nunes into the position.

Pep Guardiola will be trusted to rebuild his underperforming side, and signing a new right-back will be high on his priority list. The Telegraph has published an article linking Tino Livramento to Man City.

Livramento has established himself as Newcastle United's first-choice right-back. His form this season earned him a cap for England, where he played 90 minutes in the Three Lions' 5-0 win over Ireland last November.

Aaron Ramsdale to Chelsea

Aaron Ramsdale may have conceded four goals for Southampton against Chelsea Tuesday night. However, he could be the Blues' goalkeeper next season. The position has been problematic for Enzo Maresca's side this campaign, with Filip Jorgensen recently replacing Robert Sanchez between the sticks.

According to talkSPORT, "there is believed to be a relegation release clause in Ramsdale’s contract, but either way Saints will struggle to afford his wages in the second tier... Chelsea have long-standing interest in Ramsdale while Bournemouth held talks with Arsenal before signing Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan."

Arrizabalaga is currently on loan from Chelsea at Bournemouth. Whether he stays at the Vitality Stadium or returns to Stamford Bridge will affect Ramsdale. Moving to Chelsea would be an attractive option for the former Arsenal goalkeeper. However, Ramsdale is also a former Bournemouth player, and they could also be playing European soccer next campaign.