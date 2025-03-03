Premier League rumors: Rashford to Villa, Werner Spurs exit, Sesko to Arsenal

Premier League rumors: Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa permanently

Marcus Rashford looks back to his best now that he is on loan at Aston Villa from Manchester United. He is still yet to score for Villa but has produced three assists in six games in all competitions. This included setting up Marco Asensio for Villa's opener against Cardiff City in the FA Cup last Friday.

Villa will play Preston North End of the Championship in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. This gives Unai Emery's side a fantastic opportunity to make it to Wembley. Villa is also still in the Champions League and will play Club Brugge in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie this week. They are currently 10th in the Premier League but still have a great opportunity to qualify for European soccer next season.

Therefore, Villa could be the place to be for Rashford — especially if Barcelona cannot come in for him in the summer due to finances. The Sun has published an article linking Rashford with joining Villa permanently.

Timo Werner not set to join Spurs permanently

Timo Werner's loan to Tottenham Hotspur from RB Leipzig has not gone according to plan. The forward is yet to score in 18 Premier League games, which is a shame for him. This was his second chance at English soccer's top flight after a difficult time at Chelsea.

The Mirror has reported that "Tottenham are set to pass on their £8.5million option to buy Timo Werner this summer." This could pave the way for Werner to head to MLS.

Werner has been linked with the New York Red Bulls in the past. A deal for the German should be straightforward, as Leipzig is also a Red Bull team. Emil Forsberg made the same move back in 2023. RBNY are building an impressive roster that now also includes former Bayern Munich and PSG player Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Benjamin Sesko linked with Arsenal and Chelsea

Arsenal's inability to sign a striker recently is one of the main reasons that they now appear to be out of this season's Premier League title race. The Gunners began the campaign with just Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as recognised center-forwards. However, both players are currently injured.

Mikel Arteta has been forced to play midfielder Mikel Merino up front recently. This worked against Leicester City, where Merino scored a brace in a win. However, he did not threaten West Ham United or Nottingham Forest — both games where Arsenal dropped points.

According to The Mirror "RB Leipzig's Bundesliga struggles could bolster Arsenal and Chelsea's chances of landing Benjamin Sesko this summer."

Leipzig is currently sixth in the Bundesliga, so the German side has a slim chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season. Arsenal is almost certain to qualify for European soccer's premier competition next season. The Gunners have also been linked with Sesko for some time. The interest from Chelsea is a worry for Arteta, as the Blues have been known to hijack potential Arsenal transfers in the past.