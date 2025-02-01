Premier League rumors: Rashford to Villa, Tomori to Spurs, Ferguson to Chelsea
- Aston Villa could be Marcus Rashford's only option
- AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori to join Tottenham Hotspur
- Evan Ferguson is now also being linked with Chelsea
Premier League rumors: Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa
Marcus Rashford has been linked with some top European clubs this month, including Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona. However, he might end up joining Aston Villa. A move to Unai Emery's side is not to be sniffed at — Villa are through to the last 16 of the Champions League.
The Guardian has reported that Rashford "has his heart set on a loan move to Barcelona before Monday’s transfer deadline but could take up interest from Aston Villa if a deal with the Catalan club does not go through."
Villa recently lost Jhon Duran to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. Therefore, signing a player like Rashford would be perfect. He can play on either wing and, if necessary, fill in for Ollie Watkins at center-forward.
Fikayo Tomori to Tottenham Hotspur
Fikayo Tomori has been out of the picture for England for a few years now. However, a return to the Three Lions roster could be helped by a move back to the Premier League.
Sky Sports has revealed that "Tottenham are in advanced talks with AC Milan over a move for ex-Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori" but "the England international is yet to agree to the move."
Tomori has not played regularly for Milan in Serie A this season. The center-back was on the bench for their last league game against Parma and has made just 12 appearances in Italy's top flight this campaign. However, he did start their Champions League game midweek — albeit in the unfamiliar position of right-back.
Spurs were recently burned when Mathys Tel rejected a move to the club despite the Tottenham agreeing to a £50 million deal with Bayern Munich for the forward. Ange Postecoglou's side is desperate to bring in players due to its injury crisis.
Evan Ferguson to Chelsea
Evan Ferguson has been linked with a reunion with Graham Potter at West Ham United this transfer window. However, there is now interest in the player from the Hammers' opponents on Monday night.
According to The Guardian, "Chelsea have joined the race to sign the Brighton striker Evan Ferguson. Brighton are willing to sell or loan the Republic of Ireland international, who has been the subject of interest from Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Bournemouth, Everton Tottenham and West Ham."
Ferguson will immediately start for West Ham — as Michail Antonio and Niclas Fullkrug are currently injured. However, at Chelsea, he would be a backup option to Nicolas Jackson. Ferguson needs to leave Brighton so he can play regularly, so a move to Potter's side would make more sense.