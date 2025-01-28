Premier League rumors: Postecoglou staying, Oxlade-Chamberlain return, Ferguson to West Ham
Premier League rumors: Ange Postecoglou staying
There were calls for Ange Postecoglou to be sacked following Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 loss to Leicester City in the Premier League last weekend. It was not just the manager targeted as Spurs fans continued to express their frustrations at the chairman, Daniel Levy.
In Tottenham's recent history, it has often been at times like this that Levy makes changes in the dugout. However, Levy is expected to stick with Postecoglou for now.
The Guardian reports, "Levy wants Ange Postecoglou to plot a course through the storm at Tottenham and the chairman continues to hope the return of key players from injury can help to save a dismal Premier League season."
Spurs are experiencing a ridiculous injury crisis — with 13 first-team players currently injured. This is unprecedented, and Postecoglou may need to examine his training methods to understand why so many players are on the treatment table.
Spurs' inactivity in the transfer window is also a cause for concern. Waiting for players to return from injury is a gamble, and Tottenham's form will not improve if they cannot field a full squad on match days.
Return of the Ox
Since leaving Liverpool in 2023, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been playing in Turkey with Besiktas. He has won the Turkish Cup with the Black Eagles. However, the midfielder has played just six times in the Super Lig this season, and it could be time for him to return to the Premier League.
According to The Sun, "Oxlade-Chamberlain is keen on a return to England... Leicester and Wolves are both monitoring his availability ahead of the transfer window closing next Monday."
Besiktas have recently appointed former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their new boss. It remains to be seen how much soccer Oxlade-Chamberlain will play under Solskjaer. Oxlade-Chamberlain is only 31, so the possibility of returning to the Premier League - albeit in a relegation battle - might be tempting.
Evan Ferguson to West Ham United
West Ham United need a striker as they only have Danny Ings as a fit center-forward right now. Lucas Paqueta - who is predominantly a midfielder - impressed filling in up front against Aston Villa last weekend. However, the Hammers will need to bolster their attack before the transfer window closes.
The Daily Mail has revealed that "West Ham are emerging as favourites to sign Evan Ferguson on loan from Brighton. Ferguson is keen to link up again with Graham Potter though he has interest from Germany and Tottenham, Bournemouth, Fulham and Everton."
Ferguson played five times under Potter at Brighton. However, the 20-year-old now finds himself behind Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck and Georginio Rutter in the Seagulls' pecking order.
The Republic of Ireland international has been suffering from an ankle problem recently. This will not fill Hammers fans with optimism, as they know all about having injured strikers.