Premier League rumors: Van Persie to Feyenoord, Leao to Chelsea, Hernandez to United

Premier League rumors: Robin van Persie to Feyenoord

Robin van Persie is well-known to Premier League fans for his time scoring goals for Arsenal and Manchester United. However, not many can claim to be experts on his coaching exploits. After retiring from playing, Van Persie worked in various coaching roles at Feyenoord, including as a forward coach and the manager of their U18s.

This season has been his first as a manager of a senior side with Heerenveen. He has them ninth in the Eredivisie with seven wins, six draws and 10 defeats. However, he is already jumping ship to return to Feyenoord.

Fabrizio Romano posted on X: "Robin van Persie signs in today as new Feyenoord head coach until June 2027. Former Erik ten Hag’s assistant Rene Hake will join his staff too."

You cannot blame Van Persie for returning to Feyenoord. He played for the club, they are third in the Eredivisie and are still in the Champions League — they even knocked out AC Milan this week. Feyenoord could have been drawn against Arsenal in the next round, but they will instead face Inter Milan. It would have been a spicy encounter to see him take a side to play the Gunners, as many of their supporters are still bitter about him leaving the club to join United back in 2012.

Rafael Leao to Chelsea

Rafael Leao has been a star player for AC Milan since he joined them from Lille. However, he is now being linked with a move away from the Serie A side. La Gazzetta dello Sport has published an article saying that Milan is prepared to let him leave with Chelsea and Barcelona interested.

Leao leaving the club could be good from a USMNT perspective, as it should give Christian Pulisic more playing time in his favored left-wing position. However, with rumors regarding Milan recently, they have to be taken with a pinch of salt — even Pulisic had to make a statement on Milan's official X account saying, "I have never asked to leave. I am very happy at Milan and I want to continue wearing this shirt."

If you are a Chelsea fan, you might be wondering why the club need another forward. They have an abundance of attacking players but need to strengthen at the opposite end of the pitch. Their goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez, has made a string of errors this campaign, so the Blues need to sign a replacement for him.

Theo Hernandez to Manchester United

Theo Hernandez cost AC Milan this week as he was sent off in their Champions League tie with Feyenoord. Milan going down to 10 men was the turning point in the match — which the Dutch side went on to win 2-1 on aggregate. This has not stopped Hernandez from being linked with a move to the Premier League.

According to Fichajes (translated from Spanish), "Hernández seems to be living his last months as a Milan player. The French full-back, who has been a key player in the team in recent seasons, has seen his performance raise doubts in the Italian club's management. This situation has sparked the interest of Manchester United, who are looking to reinforce their left flank with a player of his profile."

Ruben Amorim needs a full-back who can play as a left-midfielder as well, which Hernandez can do. Therefore, Hernandez should be a great fit for United.