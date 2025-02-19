AC Milan player ratings: Who stood out in the draw vs. Feyenoord?

The San Siro is a lucky ground for Feyenoord. The Dutch side won the 1970 European Cup at the stadium and they have now knocked AC Milan out of the Champions League there.

Feyenoord drew 1-1 with Milan, meaning they progress to the last 16, 2-1 on aggregate. This is disappointing from a USMNT perspective as we will no longer see Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah in the competition this season.

AC Milan–Feyenoord Champions League player ratings

Below, we're rating the AC Milan players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Mike Maignan (GK): 6

Maignan did not have much to do as Julian Carranza scored for Feyenoord with a header which was their only effort on target.

Kyle Walker (RB): 6

Walker has lost a yard of pace but was still a threat going forward and managed to test Timon Wellenreuther with a shot. The Manchester City loanee has already become a leader in Milan's defence. However, he would have been disappointed not to have stopped Hugo Bueno from crossing the ball which Carranza scored from.

Malick Thiaw (CB): 7

Thiaw set up Santiago Gimenez's goal with a looping header back across goal. The German also performed well defensively.

Strahinja Pavlovic (CB): 6

Looked confident but could have gotten closer to Gimenez to stop the Mexican from scoring.

Theo Hernandez (LB): 4

Hernandez was booked in the first half for pulling down a Feyenoord player. He then received a second yellow for diving and was off. Milan declined massively when they were down to 10 men.

Midfielders

Yunus Musah (CDM): 7

Musah gave an all-action performance. The USMNT player even filled in at left-back for a period after Hernandez was sent off and before Davide Bartesaghi came on.

Tijjani Reijnders (CDM): 7

The Dutchman was involved in most of Milan's build-up play. However, the Rossoneri lacked a cutting edge in the final third.

Joao Felix (CAM): 6

The player on loan from Chelsea struggled to get a grip in the game. At times, though, he did produce some good touches and passes.

Forwards

Christian Pulisic (RW): 6

Pulisic did put the ball in that Gimenez scored from. However, he could have been more involved. Soon after Hernandez was sent off, the USMNT forward was taken for Bartesaghi.

Santiago Gimenez (CF): 6

Gimenez bundled the ball in against his former club in the first minute. However, his ex-teammates did not allow him to have a greater impact on the game.

Rafael Leao (LW): 6

Showed off his skills but lacked being able to make the final pass or finish. Tempers flared after the final whistle and Leao was booked.

Substitutes

Davide Bartesaghi, 6/10

Youssouf Fofana, 6/10

Samuel Chukwueze, N/A