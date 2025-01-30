USMNT rumors: Pepi to West Ham, mixed Milan, McKennie captain
USMNT rumors: Ricardo Pepi to West Ham United
Ricardo Pepi scored the winner for PSV Eindhoven against Liverpool in the Champions League last night. The USMNT striker has been linked with the Reds in the past but is now the subject of interest from another Premier League side.
West Ham United bid €25m for Pepi, but it was turned down. However, Rik Elfrink has reported that (translated from Dutch) "West Ham United will return with 35 million for Pepi."
The Hammers need a forward as they have Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio both injured. Graham Potter's side is also interested in Brighton's Evan Ferguson.
Pepi had a crack at a top-five European league when he was at Augsburg. However, he failed to score in 15 Bundesliga games. Pepi has thrived in the Eredivisie with PSV — where he has scored 11 goals in 18 matches this season. This is despite him often starting on the bench as PSV plays club captain Luuk de Jong ahead of him.
If Pepi was to prove himself in the Premier League, then he would establish himself as the USMNT's first-choice striker ahead of the 2026 World Cup — which the United States are co-hosting.
Mixed fortunes for USMNT players in action for Milan
AC Milan has become one of America's favorite Italian clubs as they have both Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah on their roster. However, these players had very different evenings in the Champions League this week.
Musah picked up two yellow cards and was sent off in the 39th minute. Pulisic scored to equalise for Milan, but they eventually lost 2-1 to Dinamo Zagreb. Milan is still through to the playoffs — where they will face Feyenoord or Juventus
Weston McKennie captains Juventus for the first time
Weston McKennie deserves a lot of credit for the character that he has shown whilst at Juventus. He has tried to be forced out of the club multiple times and spent an unsuccessful stint on loan from the club at Leeds United. However, Mckennie captained Juve for the first time in the Champions League last night.
The USMNT midfielder also filled in at left-back for the Serie A side, proving how dependable he is for them. Unfortunately, the Old Lady lost 2-0 to Benfica, but they are still in the competition's playoffs. McKennie's team could face fellow USMNT players in the next round as they will play either AC Milan or PSV Eindhoven.