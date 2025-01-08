USMNT rumors: Pepi new contract, Ferreira to Seattle, Sargent back
USMNT rumors: Ricardo Pepi new contract
Ricardo Pepi has spent much of his time at PSV Eindhoven playing second-fiddle to club captain Luuk de Jong. However, Pepi has still managed 10 goals in 15 Eredivisie games this season.
There has been interest in Pepi from other European clubs, but he is set to extend his stay at PSV. Rik Elfrink posted on X (translated from Dutch), "A deal between PSV and Pepi on a contract until 2030 is coming, but it is not 100% ready yet, as reported elsewhere. More like 90%. Both parties denied that everything is ready."
There has even been interest in Pepi from Premier League side Liverpool. The Reds need a striker, as Darwin Nunez has been dropped. Arne Slot is currently playing Luis Diaz - who is predominantly a winger - in the center-forward role.
Pepi won the Eredivisie with PSV last season, and they are currently top of the division this campaign. He will continue to win titles in the Netherlands. De Jong's contract expires at PSV this summer, and Pepi will likely be his long-term replacement. However, it might be worth him holding out for a move to a more competitive division and to a team where he will be the first-choice striker.
Pepi started and scored in both of the USMNT's Nations League quarter-final legs against Jamaica. However, he could lose his place in the side when Folarin Balogun or Josh Sargent return to full fitness.
Jesus Ferreira to the Seattle Sounders
Jesus Ferreira has spent his entire career with FC Dallas — barring a loan in the USL Championship with the Tulsa Roughnecks (now FC Tulsa). However, he is now set to switch MLS clubs and join the Seattle Sounders.
Tom Bogert posted on X: "Seattle Sounders have completed the acquisition of USMNT forward Jesus Ferreira from FC Dallas, sources say. Ferreira signs a new, long-term contract. Dallas receives $2m GAM + int’l roster spot + winger Leo Chu."
Ferreira last played for the USMNT back in 2023. It will be difficult for him to force his way into Mauricio Pochettino's side whilst other center-forward options are performing in Europe.
Josh Sargent could return
Josh Sargent last played for Norwich City in the Championship last October. The USMNT forward then had to have groin surgery but could return for the Canaries in the FA Cup against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend.
Norwich manager Johannes Hoff Thorup was quoted in the Pink Un saying "Brighton is the plan, and of course things can change, because we put him into team training at the start of this week, and then, of course, we have to see how it goes. If everything goes well, then the plan is to give him some minutes against Brighton so he can be fully ready for the next Championship game."
Sargent scored four goals with five assists in 12 Championship games before his groin problem. Having him as an option against Brighton — who are a Premier League side — will boost Norwich's chances of causing an upset.