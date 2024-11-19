USMNT player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Jamaica?
The USMNT are into the semi-finals of the Nations League after defeating Jamaica 5-2 on aggregate. Mauricio Pochettino's side's performance in the 4-2 win yesterday was the best so far of the Argentine's tenure.
After a mixed time under Gregg Berhalter, expectations will have risen for the USMNT heading into the World Cup in 2026 — which the United States is co-hosting along with Mexico and Canada.
USMNT–Jamaica Nations League player ratings
Here are the USMNT player ratings from Energizer Park.
Goalkeeper & Defenders
Matt Turner (GK) – 7/10 – Turner could do nothing about Demarai Gray's first goal. However, he could have done better with Renaldo Cephas' initial effort that led to Gray's second. Apart from that, Turner performed well - with some excellent saves - despite only making one appearance for Crystal Palace this season.
Joe Scally (RB) – 6/10 – In the absence of Sergino Dest, Scally has proved to be a solid option at right-back for the USMNT.
Mark McKenzie (CB) – 6/10 – Good performance, but McKenzie let Gray get away from him to get Jamaica on the scoresheet.
Tim Ream (CB) – 7/10 – Ream is 37 years old now and playing back in MLS after nine years in England with Fulham. However, he remains a very reliable option for the Stars and Stripes. This match will have been very poignant for Ream as it was in his home city of St. Louis.
Antonee Robinson (LB) – 8/10 – Pochettino gave Robinson the freedom to step into midfield and get forward. Robinson repaid the faith trusted in him by setting up Ricardo Pepi's goal. It is surely only a matter of time before Robinson moves on from Fulham to a team that challenges for trophies.
Midfielders
Tanner Tessmann (CDM) – 7/10 – He passed the ball about very well, and Tyler Adams will have the difficult task of getting back into the USMNT's midfield. Tessmann's future at Olympique Lyonnais may be in doubt due to their financial situation, but he is sure to have many suitors.
Weston McKennie (CDM) – 8/10 – An all-action performance for McKennie — who set up Christian Pulisic to score the opener. McKennie played a huge part in the USMNT's second goal — which went down as an own-goal by Di'Shon Bernard.
Christian Pulisic (CAM) – 8/10 – Playing through the middle rather than on the wing — Pulisic was as effective as ever. Scored the opener and then it was his effort that forced the own-goal by Bernard. The less said about the Donald Trump dance moves the better!
Forwards
Yunus Musah (RW) – 7/10 – Worked hard and tracked back well to help his team out defensively. Continued to perform well on the right when he favors playing in the center.
Ricardo Pepi (CF) – 8/10 – Fantastic strike to make it three for the USMNT. It will be difficult for Folarin Balogun to dislodge Pepi as Pochettino's first-choice center-forward now. Pepi is in demand and could soon move to a bigger club than PSV Eindhoven.
Timothy Weah (LW) – 8/10 – Weah was sent off against Panama in his last game for the USMNT. However, he returned to the side with ease and was determined to score. He hit the post before firing the ball into the net.
Substitutes
- Brenden Aaronson – 7/10
- Gianluca Busio – 7/10
- Brandon Vazquez – 6/10
- Cade Cowell – 7/10
- Alex Zendejas – N/A