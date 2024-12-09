USMNT rumors: Luna to Leeds, Akinmboni to Bournemouth, Pulisic injury
- RSL's Diego Luna linked with Leeds United
- Matai Akinmboni set to join Bournemouth
- Pulisic is out until January through injury
USMNT rumors: Diego Luna to Leeds United
Leeds United has been a prominent place for USMNT players in recent years. Both Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie have been and gone at Elland Road. Brenden Aaronson is still at the club as he helps to get them back up from the Championship to the Premier League.
Another American player, Diego Luna, could join Aaronson at Leeds. According to the Mirror, "Leeds United have explored the conditions of a potential deal for Real Salt Lake's MLS Young Player of the Year Diego Luna."
Luna scored eight goals, with eight assists in 31 games in the MLS regular season for RSL this year. He has one cap for the USMNT. This came in a friendly against Slovenia, which means that can still represent Mexico — who he is also eligible for.
Matai Akinmboni to AFC Bournemouth
Matai Akinmboni has been linked with AFC Bournemouth for some time now. However, the deal with D.C. United finally looks like it will happen.
Steven Goff quoted a source on Bluesky saying, "Things are moving along." Goff added that "Sides seem to be on same page. Another offer expected soon. All part of the complicated transfer process."
Akinmboni made eight MLS appearances for D.C. United this season. He has represented the USMNT up to the U20 level.
At Bournemouth, Akinmboni would play alongside Tyler Adams. Adams has played six times in the Premier League for the Cherries this season. However, he was left out of their squad for their win over Ipswich Town last weekend. This was due to manager Andoni Iraola still managing the injury-prone midfielder's minutes.
Christian Pulisic injury
Christian Pulisic has been a key player for A.C. Milan since he joined them from Chelsea. This season he has scored five goals, with five assists in 14 Serie A games. However, he has picked up a calf injury and is set to be out for some time.
Milan News has reported that "The objective (and hope) is to have him available again for the Italian Super Cup which will be played in Saudi Arabia at the beginning of January."
Pulisic is set to miss Milan games against Red Star Belgrade, Genoa, Verona and Roma. However, the Rossoneri hopes to have him back for their Super Cup match against Juventus which is in January, 3.