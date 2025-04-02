Premier League rumors: Salah to Al-Hilal, Ramsdale to Bournemouth, Glasner to Leipzig

Premier League rumors: Mohamed Salah to Al-Hilal

Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to join Real Madrid from Liverpool this summer. We could soon learn the future of another Reds player whose contract expires at the end of the season. After much speculation, Mohamed Salah could follow Alexander-Arnold out of the Anfield door.

Sky Sports has reported that "Salah’s most likely destination if he was to move to Saudi would be champions Al Hilal, who terminated Neymar’s contract in January."

After letting Neymar return to Santos earlier in the year, Al-Hilal will look to sign another big name to their roster. This is despite them already having a good squad that includes former Premier League players Kalidou Koulibaly, Rúben Neves, João Cancelo, and Aleksandar Mitrović.

Al-Hilal is currently second in the Saudi Pro League to Al-Ittihad, who tried to sign Salah back in 2023. The Egyptian is 32 now but still produces at the highest level, with 27 goals and 17 assists in 29 Premier League games this season. Therefore, it would be a shame if Salah did not agree to a new Liverpool deal and depart for the still-emerging Saudi Pro League.

Aaron Ramsdale could return to AFC Bournemouth

Aaron Ramsdale made his name at AFC Bournemouth where he made 37 Premier League appearances and won the club's player of the year award for the 2019/20 campaign. The goalkeeper was then sold back to Sheffield United before playing for Arsenal and now Southampton. However, Ramsdale could be in line for a return to the Cherries.

According to TEAMtalk, "Southampton are destined to be relegated back to the Championship and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has no intention of following them to the second tier, amid interest from three English clubs." The article goes on to say that Bournemouth, Leeds United and Newcastle United are all potential destinations for the player.

A return to Bournemouth would be fitting for Ramsdale. It would be a local move as Bournemouth and Southampton are both on the south coast of England. The Cherries will also need to sign a goalkeeper this summer as Kepa Arrizabalaga is only on loan at the club from Chelsea.

Leeds are currently second in the Championship, so are in a good position for promotion back to the Premier League. They will need a new goalkeeper for the top flight, with their current goalie Illan Meslier making many notable mistakes this campaign.

Newcastle would be an attractive option for Ramsdale as they have recently won the EFL Cup. Eddie Howe's side currently have Nick Pope as their goalkeeper. Pope is 32 now and the club are looking for a long-term replacement for him. Ramsdale who is 26 is an option but they are also interested in Burnley's 22-year-old keeper James Trafford.

RB Leipzig want Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner

After a difficult start to the season, where Crystal Palace did not win any of their first Premier League games, Oliver Glasner has turned their campaign around. The Eagles are now 12th in the Premier League and have won their last three matches. Glasner had also earned plaudits for how he improved Palace after taking over from Roy Hodgson last season.

Palace sold Michael Olise to Bayern Munich last summer and many of their top players including Marc Guéhi, Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta will be in demand at the end of the campaign. If the club continue to sell their best players, it could lead to Glasner also departing Selhurst Park.

Florian Plettenberg posted on X: Oliver Glasner remains a candidate for the RB Leipzig head coach position next season as recently revealed... There has already been contact with Glasner’s management. If Glasner wants to join RB, a transfer fee will be required, as his contract runs until 2026. However, there is said to be an exit option. Leipzig boss Marcel Schäfer knows Glasner well from their time together at Wolfsburg."

As well as Wolfsburg, Glasner also managed in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt — who he won the Europa League with. Therefore, a return to Germany could be tempting for the Austrian coach.